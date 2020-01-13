The security video shows crazy fans stealing Coach O cutouts from Raising Cane’s

Loading...

BATON ROUGE – In the middle of the historic, record-breaking LSU season, a bizarre criminal phenomenon is targeting Raising Cane: super fans steal cardboard cutouts from coach Ed Orgeron in the restaurants.

CLOCK: The surveillance video shows people stealing cutouts from Coach O cardboard from restaurants

The life-size cutouts are usually near the entrances to the stores.

Lately, crazy fans have been caught in a surveillance video as they walked into the store and ran away with Coach O.

While Cane’s is annoying, he accepts everything.

Owner Todd Graves jokingly posted on Twitter about the thefts.

“Leggo my coach O”, Graves tweeted on Sunday with funny emoticons.

The original restaurant location on Highland Road in Baton Rouge in the LSU Northgate region reported that five or six cardboard cutouts from the car were stolen in the recent thefts.

A New Orleans-based nonprofit, Basket of Hope, announced late Sunday that it was working with Raising Cane’s and Coach O to distribute cardboard cutouts to fans who donated $ 300 to the charity.

Fans can make a donation to two locations in New Orleans (1200 Business, US-190 Ste 42, Covington or at the Saulet Apartments office, 1420 Annunciation St, New Orleans). Click HERE for online donation information.

The charity distributes baskets of toys, games, handicrafts, soft toys, gift cards and other items to children diagnosed with cancer or other serious illnesses. Hope totes are optional for parents and include gifts that nourish them physically, mentally, emotionally, and spiritually.

“I see every basket of hope as a little ‘god nugget’ that enables us to help these children and families keep the faith. Basket of Hope helps us to raise the mood of these families. This organization has a very special place in our hearts and we are honored to be part of it, ”said Kelly Orgeron.

“It is important for me that these children win in life! Sharing these moments with them and their families is such a rewarding experience,” said coach Orgeron in a statement.

**************

Follow the editor of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz