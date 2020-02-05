The Senate acquits President Donald Trump of two impeachment cases

February 5 (UPI) – The Senate voted on Wednesday to acquit President Donald Trump on two charges. This is the expected outcome of the third impeachment lawsuit against the President in US history.

The Chamber voted 52-48 for the president for abuse of power and 53-47 for obstructing the charge against Congress.

A two-thirds majority was required to get him out of office in both cases, which meant that 20 Republicans would have had to break their ranks and vote with Democrats.

Senator Mitt Romney, R-Utah, was the only one who did this on the first vote.

Had the chamber voted in favor of Trump’s conviction, he would have been the first US president to be removed from office as part of the impeachment process.

Trump’s Republican Party supporters controlled the chamber and showed no evidence that they, in their stated intentions, acquitted him of allegations that he had misused his powers when he urged Ukraine to push Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden investigation last year, and Parliament’s subsequent investigation hampered it.

“I swore an oath to God to practice impartial justice,” said Romney on Wednesday when he announced his plans to vote for a conviction. “I am deeply religious. My belief is at the core of who I am.”

He said Trump was “guilty of horrific abuse of public trust.”

The vote on Wednesday follows Trump’s speech on the state of the Union on Tuesday evening, in which bitter political divisions were put on display.

Before the speech, the President refused to shake hands with Parliament spokeswoman Nancy Pelosi. After he finished, Pelosi tore open her copy of Trump’s address. Trump did not mention his impeachment and instead focused mainly on his government’s records.

During the impeachment process, senators served as jurors, while democratic managers argued that Trump was abusing his power and blocked Parliament’s investigation that ultimately led to his impeachment in both articles. In final clashes on Monday, democratic managers said that if Trump was not removed from office, it would show that the president was above the law.

At the heart of the case was Trump’s decision to withhold hundreds of millions in military aid to Ukraine, and his urgent Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, an investigation into Biden and his son Hunter Biden, a former board member of the Ukrainian gas company Burisma. Democrats argued that Zelensky’s help and a visit to the White House were used as levers to obtain the Biden investigation.

White House lawyers countered that the Democrats had not provided enough evidence to motivate the decision to delay aid, which was ultimately dispatched in September. Trump’s team dismissed the impeachment process as a partisan attempt to dismiss the results of the 2016 election.

Republican Senate chairman Mitch McConnell summarized the GOP’s view and called for Trump’s acquittal when lawmakers expressed their views on Tuesday.

“We have to vote to reject the abuse of power in the house,” he said. “Vote to protect our institutions. Vote to reject new precedents that would ruin the design of the authors. Vote to prevent factional fever from boiling over and scorching our republic. Votes To acquit the president of these charges. “

Senate Democratic leader Charles Schumer said the Republicans had refused to hear testimony or allow new evidence because Parliament’s impeachment process had shown that they were not interested in starting a fair trial.

“The Republicans refused to get evidence because they were afraid of what would show up, and that’s all that needs to be said,” he said.