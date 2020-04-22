The Senate approved a $ 500B Coronavirus grant agreement

WASHINGTON – A $ 483 billion Coronavirus subsidy went through the Senate Tuesday after Congress and the White House reached an agreement to reclaim a small-cap fund and provide new funds for hospitals and trials.

The pastor was quick and united, despite opposition from conservative Republicans. President Donald Trump has offered his own support, promising to sign into law. He is now heading to Parliament, with the vote on Thursday.

“I call on Congress to pass the bill,” Trump told the White House.

After nearly two weeks of negotiations and cuts, Congress and the White House reached a resolution Tuesday on nearly $ 500 billion – a fourth as Washington struggles to address health and economic issues.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., Said: “The Senate continues to live with the American people.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said the bill was introduced “better and expanded” after Democrats were forced to combine funding for hospitals and trials.

A copy of the measure was provided by GOP support.

Most of the grants, $ 331 billion, will go toward developing a small business loan program that ended last week. An additional $ 75 billion will be earmarked for hospitals, and $ 25 billion will be spent to improve clinical trials, an important step toward building the confidence needed to revitalize the state’s economy.

The disadvantage of the package, however, is the additional funding for states and local councils to eliminate budget cuts and the desperate efforts to stop the workers’ complaints needed to keep cities.

Trump said he obviously packs in the state’s future subsidy package – which Democrats want for the current bill – along with infrastructure projects.

Not all Republicans support Trump on the deal.

Two conservative Republicans, Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, and Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., Expressed opposition at Tuesday’s meeting but did not stop the matter.

Lee said it was “unacceptable” not to say the Senate was unavailable to vote during a council meeting as the council closed during the outbreak.

Paul said no federal grant would be able to save the closed economy. “Death from the disease continues, but we will not be isolated forever,” said Paul, who tested positive for the virus last month but is still cured.

Related Articles

Congress is called in Washington for Thursday’s election, according to Rep. Steny Hoyer, chairman of the majority of parliament.

Hoyer, D-Md., Said the Senate will also vote on a bill to allow a representative for business in the near future, first to Congress, which has needed a real-life business since. after establishing it.

Hoyer wrote to his colleagues that “Congress must show the American people that we will continue to work on their behalf.”

But land reform laws have come under scrutiny by some conservative Republicans.

Rep. Clay Higgins, R-La., Was one of the Republicans who appeared in the meeting Tuesday to protest the proxy vote. “Congress should be in session.”

Signs of concern, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., Wrote to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., To find out more about plans to reopen the council.

The resulting anti-virus package – created by Republicans as a $ 250 billion coin to replenish small-scale subsidies – has become the second-largest coronavirus response rate to date.

Democracy demands put the balloon to the balloon, though Republicans favor additional items for hospitals and trials.

Now $ 310 billion for the Payment Protection Program includes $ 60 billion or so allocated to – and shared among – small banks and community lenders seeking to focus on less-privileged communities and communities local. Democrats have described the number of small shops and minorities that are losing aid.

Another $ 60 billion will be available for small business loans and a grant program that is funded through an ongoing small business disaster relief program, $ 10 billion that will come through direct assistance.

The bill provides $ 25 billion for developmental testing, including at least $ 11 billion for state and tribal governments to identify and track new infections. Others will help fund federal research into new coronavirus testing methods.

Currently, the United States has tested nearly 4 million people for infection, or about 1% of its population, according to the Covid Tracking Project website.

While the White House says the United States has enough testing to begin the pace of social exclusion, many experts say the need to improve at least three times, if not more.

Although there is a major plan from Congress, both sides say there is likely to need more help.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin provided details of the amenities and expenditures for the next bill. And there is pressure to help cities with less than 500,000 closed down from a $ 2 billion bounty last month.

The Story of Pornography

American Health Workers Have a Low Risk to Fight COVID-19

“There is nothing against us.”

Schumer said Monday that he spoke to Federal Reserve Board President Jerome Powell and Powell said the Fed is working to open a major loan program for both private and city governments.

The government’s debt consolidation program, which seeks to repay its debt, reached its peak last Thursday after approving a $ 1.7 million debt. This has put tens of thousands of small businesses in limbo as they seek help.

Negotiations have dominated the programs, with many businesses complaining that banks prefer customers who do business with them. Some businesses that have not been harmed by the disease have also taken out loans, with many other businesses publicly traded.

___

Journalists Matthew Perrone, Mary Clare Jalonick and Matthew Daly contributed to this report.

Summary of Coronavirus. Everything you need to know about the spread of COVID-19 in the world

Thank you!



For your safety, we sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and start receiving newsletters. If you do not get confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your folder.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

.