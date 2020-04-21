The Senate approves $ 310 billion in new SBA PPP loan funding. What you need to know

Small businesses and lenders have been waiting for news on additional funding for the SME Bureau’s salary protection program. Now Senate Republicans and Democrats have reached an agreement on Tuesday approving more than $ 480 billion in additional rescues for the coronavirus. The bill was passed in the Senate on Tuesday afternoon, and the House could approve the bill as early as Thursday.

In addition to new funding for hospitals, tests, and SBA disaster relief loans, the new package includes $ 310 billion in PPP, $ 250 billion to replenish programs, and $ 60 billion to credit unions, community banks, and more. Reserved specifically for smaller institutions. The latter, $ 60 billion, is the key to raising money for smaller banks and lenders [the bill says that between $ 10 billion and $ 50 billion in institutions, $ 30 billion, assets under $ 10 billion] The other $ 30 billion to the institution].

Large-scale franchises and chains, such as Shake Shack and Ruth’s Chris Steak House, wrecked many small businesses over the weekend with $ 10 million in loans. Provisions for small lenders to receive appropriate funding could help address the needs of these small businesses. Some of the new money goes “outside the bank, to minorities, rural areas, and to all the little moms and pop stores that need help and have no connection to the bank.” Minority leader Chuck Schumer told CNN on Tuesday.

The Senate has begun the process of approving an additional $ 310B to #PPP: -250B opens all lenders. plus

-250B opens all lenders. plus

Lenders with assets less than 10B-30B

-30B for lenders with assets of 10 to 50B

50B for emergency loans [including agriculture]

— Marco Rubio [@marcorubio] April 21, 2020

The government has been forced to allocate additional funding to the program since Thursday, when the original $ 349 billion payroll program was out of funding. According to the SBA, the program secured more than 1.6 million small business loans.

The issue was plagued by a rollout of a program aimed at providing small businesses up to $ 10 million in lending, which could be converted into a grant to help maintain employee salaries. Due to various issues, such as intermittent outages of SBA’s processing platform E-Tran and slow start of approval of non-SBA lenders [such as fintechs], some companies have difficulty accessing the program. did. Initially, if these types of lenders were unable to provide a loan, “ironically, the least risky and least resilient SMEs of this economic crisis could be the last ones to make money. John Pitts, policy director at fintech Plaid, recently told Fortune that the lenders you trust and trust, who are not existing bank customers, can’t access the program.

Other small businesses encountered problems with larger banks such as Bank of America when the application was opened, given the fact that many banks first prioritized current lending and corporate customers first. Did. Others had good luck with a small lender: Ria Sheryl recently loaned $ 84,900 to Fortune Thursday from a regional bank, American Momentum, for a Texas-based kindergarten and daycare. I said I approved it. There was a shortage of programs.

The additional funding means that other regional banks, such as Minnesota-based Sunrise Bank, can continue to fund small businesses in the region. SMEs are “our bread and butter-this is the structure of our backyard, our neighborhood, our community,” Sunrise Banks CEO David Rayling recently told Fortune.

As Senator Schumer told CNN on Tuesday, he said these small businesses could do a better job at raising the funding. “We argued that most companies are cut off from competition with large companies. The relationship between 3, 400 people and banks,” Schumer said.

Other smaller banks, like Virginia Union Regional Bank Atlantic Union Bank, were able to approve more than $ 1.4 billion over 6,500 applications before running out of funding, but awaiting their next round of funding There is still a pile of applications. The bank has approximately $ 18 billion in assets. This could fall into the Senate category for the $ 60 billion assigned to small lenders. But even with the new funding round, “The real problem in my mind is that if there is a great demand from programs from qualified traditional companies after the second funding, SMEs are Will support Round 3. Funding? Atlantic Union Bank CEO John Asbury told Fortune:

The Coronavirus Relief Bill includes $ 50 billion for Economic Injury and Disaster Relief [EIDL] loans, $ 10 billion for EIDL grants, $ 75 billion for hospitals, $ 25 billion for testing, and 2.1 billion for SME administration costs. Includes dollars.

