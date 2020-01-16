The Senate officially accepts House impeachment proceedings

Nancy Pelosi with Adam Schiff and Jerrold Nadler

The Senate officially accepted impeachment proceedings against President Trump from key House MPs shortly after 11:00 a.m. on Thursday morning.

The completion of this ceremony process makes Mr. Trump the third US president in history to be brought to justice.

After the managers silently made their way across the Capitol to present the articles, the lead house impeacher, Adam Schiff, presented the documents.

>> Click here to read the articles. <<

Schiff read the articles on impeachment, in which the president was classified as a “threat to national security” and his behavior was viewed as “impeachment”.

Lead House’s impeachment chief, Adam Schiff, reads the impeachment articles to the Senate: “Pres. Trump thus guarantees impeachment and trial, impeachment, and disqualification to serve and enjoy an office of honor, trust, or gain.” https://t.co/lmJgZSs2bJ pic.twitter.com/aE5HlBKz43

– ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) January 16, 2020

After that, the property managers were released and left the Senate Chamber.

With the articles “issued”, Chief Justice John Roberts will now enter the Supreme Court to preside over the impeachment proceedings against the Senate.

Roberts is sworn in by Republican Senator Chuck Grassley, President pro tempore. The trial of the Senate is expected to begin on Tuesday, January 21.

ABC News reports that all of the senators are likely to be present for the duration of the trial, which is expected to continue for two or three weeks.