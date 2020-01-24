The Senate passes the first dyslexia law

Posted: Jan 24, 2020 / 10:50 AM CST / Updated: January 24, 2020 / 10:50 AM CST

The Wisconsin Senate passed its first law against dyslexia in Wisconsin.

The law creates a nationwide dyslexia guide for teachers and families that provides information on how to identify, evaluate, and support students with dyslexia that all schools in Wisconsin do without.

Statistics show that up to 43.5 million children and adults suffer from dyslexia. It is a learning disability that makes it difficult to read, write and spell no matter how hard the person tries or how intelligent they are.

Prosecutors campaigning for this legislation say that every fifth student suffers from dyslexia or reading difficulties and these can often be misdiagnosed.

The Children’s Dyslexia Center states that it is not due to lack of motivation, sensory impairment or inadequate instruction, but may occur together with these diseases.

With the guide, they can put resources and information into the hands of dyslexics.

“We hope that this manual will give teachers a clear definition of the term dyslexia – what features to look out for in a typical developing child and what measures can be taken,” said Dr. Tammy Tillotson, director of Upper Wisconsin’s Children’s Dyslexia Center.

The key, according to Tillotson, is to find out what exists in the state of Wisconsin to help families and educators teach children how to read, write, and spell.

“There are many really wonderful school districts that are taking steps to get readers in trouble,” she said. “It comes down to teaching teachers the science of reading.”

The bill for a travel guide is one of several. There are hearings this week on one law to stop dyslexics in every region of the state and another law to test to identify dyslexics.

