The Senate rejects witnesses in the trial against Trump and ensures acquittal

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Senate rejected the idea of ​​witnesses in impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump late Friday, but ensured his final acquittal. But the senators were considering postponing the final vote on his fate until next week.

The vote on the admission of new witnesses was defeated 51: 49 in a party-wide vote.

Despite the Democrats’ particular focus on hearing new testimony, the Republican majority has surpassed these demands to make this the first trial against the Senate without witnesses. Even recent revelations by former national security advisor John Bolton on Friday have not influenced the GOP senators. They said they had heard enough.

That means the final outcome for Trump would be an “only on behalf” acquittal, said MP Val Demings, D-Fla., A House attorney general, during the closing debate. Some called it a cover-up.

The impeachment proceedings against the President are currently in an election year in front of a divided nation. Caucus voting starts in Iowa on Monday, and Trump delivers his speech on the state of the Union the next evening.

Trump was indicted by the House last month for abusing power and blocking Congress like no other president did when he tried to pressurize Ukraine to investigate democratic rival Joe Biden.

The Democrats were desperate for a testimony from Trump’s former national security adviser, John Bolton, whose forthcoming book Trump directly relates to the allegations. But Bolton is not being summoned, and none of this seemed to affect the expected outcome of the trial.

In an unpublished manuscript, Bolton said the president asked him to step up his efforts to investigate Ukraine’s Democrats during a meeting of the Oval Office in early May, a person who read the passage and told The Associated Press. The person who was not authorized to disclose the content of the book spoke only on condition of anonymity.

At the meeting, Bolton said the president asked him to call new Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy and persuade him to meet Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who plans to go to Ukraine to help Ukrainians investigate the president’s political rivals to persuade. Bolton writes that he never called Zelenskiy after the meeting, including Acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney and White House attorney Pat Cipollone.

The unveiling adds more details to the allegations of when and how Trump first tried to influence Ukraine to support investigations into his rivals, which are central to the abuse of power in the first impeachment process.

The story was first reported on Friday by the New York Times.

Trump issued a quick rejection.

“I never told John Bolton to arrange a meeting with President Zelenskiy for Rudy Giuliani, one of America’s greatest corruption fighters and by far the greatest mayor in NYC history,” said Trump. “This meeting never happened.”

Major Republican senators said that even if Trump had committed the House of Representatives’ offenses, they were not punishable and the partisan trial must be ended.

“I didn’t need any further evidence because I thought it had been proven that the president did what he was accused of doing,” said the retired GOP senator.

Lamar Alexander of Tennessee, a key, told reporters Friday at the Capitol. “But that has not become a criminal offense.”

Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski from Alaska said she too would refuse to testify in the atmosphere of the charged partisans because she “concluded that the Senate would not have a fair trial”. She said, “Congress failed.”

Trump’s allies are looking forward to a conclusion, but still suggest postponing the timing to extend the process to the next week. This shows the importance of the moment for senators to vote against the president in American history only in the third impeachment process.

The situation remained fluid, but senators said they wanted more time to discuss the charges publicly and to voice their positions on the upcoming vote, according to a Republican who is familiar with the proposal but has no authority to discuss it , The person was anonymized.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell made the offer to Democratic leader Chuck Schumer. The senators considered this while the negotiations were taking place in the senate. Schumer had not yet agreed to this.

According to the proposal, the Senate will resume Monday for the final clashes, with Senators speaking on Monday and Tuesday. The final vote will take place on Wednesday.

To complete the process, Trump’s lawyers argued that the house had heard of 17 witnesses and submitted his 28,578-page report to the Senate. They warned against extending it further after House Trump’s mostly partisan-style charge after less than three months of formal proceedings.

Some senators pointed out the importance of the moment.

“How’s your place in history supposed to be?” Asked one of the property managers, Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo., A former Army Ranger.

Trump is almost certain that he almost acquitted the Senate when 67 votes were needed for the conviction and dismissal.

To hear more witnesses, four Republicans with a majority of 53 seats would have to break and demand more testimony along with all Democrats.

But this effort leaves something to be desired. Only two Republicans, Mitt Romney from Utah and Senator Susan Collins from Maine, are expected to vote with most Democrats to find more witnesses and documents.

Chief Justice John Roberts could break a tie in the rare role of impeachment, but that seems unlikely.

Murkowski noted when announcing her decision that she did not want to drag the Supreme Judge into the partisan dispute.

Demonstrators were standing in front of the Capitol when Senators arrived on Friday, observing only a few visitors from the Senate galleries.

Bolton’s upcoming book claims he personally heard that Trump said he wanted to withhold military aid from Ukraine until he agreed to investigate the Bidens. Trump denies saying that.

The White House has prevented its officials from testifying and has contested that Bolton’s manuscript contains “significant amounts of classified information”. Bolton resigned last September – Trump says he was released – and he and his lawyer insisted that the book contain no classified information.