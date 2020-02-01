The Senate rejects witnesses in the trial against Trump and ensures acquittal

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Senate narrowly rejected Democrats’ request to summon witnesses for impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump late Friday to ensure Trump’s acquittal in only a third trial, the deposition of a president in history threatened the United States. But the senators preferred to postpone the final vote on his fate until next Wednesday.

The time lag showed the weight of a historic vote that affected the senators, despite the fact that the president urged acquittal in an election year and before his speech on the state of the Union.

Following an agreement to be voted on on Friday evening, the process will continue on Monday to discuss the final arguments. The senators should speak on Monday and Tuesday. The final vote will take place on Wednesday, the day after Trump’s speech.

Friday’s efforts to admit new witnesses were defeated 51: 49 in an almost partisan vote. Republicans Susan Collins from Maine and Mitt Romney from Utah voted with the Democrats, but that wasn’t enough.

Although the Democrats focused solely on hearing new testimony, the Republican majority surpassed these demands to make it the first impeachment process without witnesses. Even recent revelations by former national security advisor John Bolton on Friday have not influenced the GOP senators. They said they had heard enough.

That means the final result for Trump will be an “only on behalf” acquittal, said MP Val Demings, D-Fla., A House attorney general, during the closing debate. Some called it a cover-up.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer described Friday night’s results as “tragedy on a grand scale”. Chants of protest echoed against the walls of the Capitol.

But the Republicans said Trump’s acquittal was justified and inevitable.

“The sooner the better for the country,” said Senator Lindsey Graham, a Trump confidant. “Let’s turn the page.”

The next steps come at the heart of the presidential campaign in front of a divided nation. Democratic caucus voting begins in Iowa on Monday, and Trump delivers his speech on the state of the Union the next evening. Four democratic candidates scrubbed in the Senate Chamber and did not advertise.

Trump was indicted by the House of Representatives last month for abuse of power and congressional obstruction, as no other president did when he tried to pressurize Ukraine to investigate democratic rival Joe Biden, and then blocked the congressional investigation into his actions ,

The Democrats were desperate for a testimony from Bolton, whose upcoming book Trump directly connects the charges. But Bolton is not being summoned, and none of this seemed to affect the expected outcome of the trial.

In an unpublished manuscript, Bolton said the president asked him to step up his efforts to investigate Ukraine’s Democrats during a meeting of the Oval Office in early May, a person who read the passage and told The Associated Press. The person who was not authorized to disclose the content of the book spoke only on condition of anonymity.

At the meeting, Bolton said the president asked him to call new Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy and persuade him to meet Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who plans to go to Ukraine to help Ukrainians investigate the president’s political rivals to persuade. Bolton writes that he never called Zelenskiy after the meeting, including Acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney and White House attorney Pat Cipollone.

The unveiling adds more details to the allegations of when and how Trump first tried to influence Ukraine to support investigations into his rivals, which are central to the abuse of power in the first impeachment process.

The story was first reported on Friday by the New York Times.

Trump issued a quick rejection.

“I never told John Bolton to arrange a meeting with President Zelenskiy for Rudy Giuliani, one of America’s greatest corruption fighters and by far the greatest mayor in NYC history,” said Trump. “This meeting never happened.”

Major Republican senators said that even if Trump had committed the House of Representatives’ offenses, they were not punishable and the partisan trial must be ended.

“I didn’t need any further evidence because I thought it had been proven that the president did what he was accused of,” retired GOP senator Lamar Alexander from Tennessee told reporters at the Capitol on Friday. “But that has not become a criminal offense.”

Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski from Alaska said she too would refuse to testify in the atmosphere of the charged partisans because she “concluded that the Senate would not have a fair trial”. She said, “Congress failed.”

Trump’s allies were looking forward to a conclusion, yet suggested a time shift to extend the process to the next week. They recognized the importance of the moment for senators who want to deliver final speeches.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell submitted the offer to Schumer, but it was not yet final.

According to the proposal, the Senate will resume Monday for the final clashes, with Senators speaking on Monday and Tuesday. The final vote will take place on Wednesday.

To complete the process, Trump’s lawyers argued that the house had heard of 17 witnesses and submitted his 28,578-page report to the Senate. They warned against extending it further after House Trump’s mostly partisan-style charge after less than three months of formal proceedings.

Some senators pointed out the importance of the moment.

“How’s your place in history supposed to be?” Asked one of the property managers, Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo., A former Army Ranger.

Trump is almost certain that he almost acquitted the Senate when 67 votes were needed for the conviction and dismissal.

To hear more witnesses, it would have taken four Republicans to break the majority of 53 seats and ask for more testimony along with all Democrats. But this effort was too short.

Chief Justice John Roberts could break a tie in the rare role of impeachment, but that seems unlikely.

Murkowski noted when announcing her decision that she did not want to drag the Supreme Judge into the partisan dispute.

Although there were demonstrators in front of the Capitol, few visitors from the Senate galleries watched.

Bolton’s upcoming book claims he personally heard that Trump said he wanted to withhold military aid from Ukraine until he agreed to investigate the Bidens. Trump denies saying that.

The White House has prevented its officials from testifying and has contested that Bolton’s manuscript contains “significant amounts of classified information”. Bolton resigned last September – Trump says he was released – and he and his lawyer insisted that the book contain no classified information.