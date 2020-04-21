(WASHINGTON) – A Senate report released Tuesday confirms that the US intelligence agency has ruled that Russia intervened in the 2016 presidential election to sow discord. The senators warned it could happen again in the presidential election.

The reprinted report from the Senate Intelligence Committee is part of a three-year investigation into the Russian crisis. The intelligence agencies concluded in January 2017 that Russia had used the Internet and distributed messages through Russian-controlled propaganda to undermine public belief in the democratic process, harming Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton and help Donald Trump.

President Trump has repeatedly questioned the estimates, which former special counsel Robert Mueller confirmed in his report last year. Mueller concluded that Russia’s intervention was “orderly,” but found no plot between Russia and the Trump campaign.

Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr, RN.C., said in a statement that his committee “found no reason to dispute” the lawsuit filed by intelligence agencies, saying they showed strong about business matters. He said what the authorities decided was that such conflicts were “unusual” that had been introduced in the last three years.

“As the 2020 general election approaches, it is even more important that we remain vigilant against threats from foreign players,” Burr said.

The Senate report approved the final step of evaluating the demographic data that Russia had intervened in the 2016 US presidential election and was directed by Russian President Vladimir Putin. “The committee found that specific intelligence and intelligence data support the evaluation of President Putin’s endorsement and lead aspects of the campaign,” the Senate report said.

The committee also said it found that the spy agency had provided enough evidence to support a ruling that Russia had given Trump priority over Clinton in the election.

The Senate’s report includes a two-page statement from Democratic Sen. Ron Wyden, who said the committee’s work had made it clear that the intelligence agency’s investigation into Russian interference was “nothing” because Putin denied it.

Wyden wrote that “Russia’s havoc in the 2016 election was a fact, and Donald Trump’s disrespect to Putin was only to escalate Russia’s crisis and to block efforts to protect the United States from future attacks,” Wyden said.

The final report comes almost two years after the first committee to release its findings agreed with the 2017 decision on the spies. The report was not delayed as the intelligence agencies reviewed it for sentencing, and most reports are still being reviewed. To write the report, the committee looked at thousands of pages of documents and interviewed the spies.

This is the fourth in a five-part report released by the Senate Committee on the matter. Recent reports have reviewed Russia’s efforts to violate state elections and the use of social media, and made recommendations to prevent further interference in the future. Another looks at the mistakes of President Barack Obama’s government as Russia intervenes.

The fifth, and final, report will review the secrets, including whether Trump’s campaign against Russia. It is not known when this will be released.

