The Senate says goodbye and sends the trade agreement between the United States, Canada and Mexico to President Donald Trump’s desk

January 16 (UPI) – The Senate approved the new trade agreement for the United States, Mexico, and Canada on Thursday, and gave President Donald Trump a political victory at the beginning of his impeachment process.

The chamber passed the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) with a vote of 89-10, sending the measure to Trump’s desk for approval. With its signature, the pact only has to be approved by the Canadian House of Commons to become legally binding. Mexico signed the agreement in June last year and approved a revised version last month.

The USMCA wants to replace President Bill Clinton’s North American free trade agreement, which Trump repeatedly denounces.

“For years, politicians – both Democrats and Republicans – have promised to replace NAFTA with an agreement that better protects American jobs and workers,” the White House tweeted Thursday. “Promise made, promise kept!”

The then presidential candidate Trump promised the abolition of NAFTA in 2016, which he blamed for the migration of American manufacturing professions to Mexico. His efforts were eventually supported by most Democrats who sought to improve the enforcement of labor and environmental standards in North America.

For example, the new agreement requires at least 40 percent of auto parts manufactured in the United States, Canada, or Mexico to be made in factories where workers earn at least $ 16 an hour. It also calls for access to U.S. dairy products to 3.6 percent of the Canadian market.

The bipartisan nature of the USMCA’s approval is seen as a key stimulus for Trump’s government, especially as he will face impeachment in the Senate next week. The first phase of the process started on Thursday.