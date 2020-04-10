The Senate should punish China “severely” for pandemic

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) told Hannity Fox on Thursday, Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC).

Graham said: “The first thing I want to do is put the US Senate on the record where we do not blame Trump, we blame China. The Chinese government is responsible for 16,000 US deaths and 17 million Americans for situations. Unemployment. The Chinese government and its behavior have led to this pandemic. This is the third country to leave China. I want to make our response to this overwhelming so that China will change its behavior. “

He added: “I want to recover the medical supply chain in the United States. I want to stop advising on any debt we owe China, because they should pay us off. I think you will see a two-party backlog against China to punish them so severely for deterring them.” in the future. “

At the mass test for the virus, Graham said, “There are two types of tests, do you have them or do you have them? Many people have had and do not know. We need to test and work again because they are good to go and. we need evidence to prove they don’t have it now. If we reopen the economy safely and the way we do it, it has a testing regime that allows people to go back to work safely. “

