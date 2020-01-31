The Senate votes 51 to 49 to prevent witnesses from being included in the impeachment proceedings against President Trump

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Senate voted on Friday to block the appointment of witnesses to impeachment against President Donald Trump. This marks the beginning of the end of the third Senate trial against a president in US history.

The Senate voted 51:49 against an application to allow subpoenas and documents to be summoned. Two Republicans, Sens. Susan Collins from Maine and Mitt Romney from Utah, joined the Democrats to support the extension of the process.

The Senate paused a long time after the testimonial vote was closed, but before the vote, as Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell and Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer crowded with their staff to discuss a way forward. The vote took place shortly after 5.30 p. M.

The Democrats had hoped to get more other Senate Republicans to join them to hear from witnesses – especially after revelations from a draft book manuscript by former National Security Advisor John Bolton – but one by one declared the Senate Republicans that they are ready to end this attempt.

Their reasons were different. Senator Lisa Murkowski, an Alaskan Republican, said in a statement, “I don’t think continuing this process will change anything. It is sad for me to admit that Congress as an institution has failed.”

Tennessee Senator Lamar Alexander, meanwhile, said property managers had shown that Trump had withheld US aid while pushing for an investigation into his political rivals. “The question is whether you impose the death penalty on every crime. And I think in this case the answer is: No, let people make this decision, ”said Alexander on Friday.

After the witness vote, Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell is expected to hold a final acquittal vote. However, the way there is rocky and is expected to last until next week.

When the final vote on the President’s release takes place, the remarkable four-month impeachment that began when Parliament Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced an impeachment investigation on September 24 that led to the impeachment of the President on two articles – the abuse of power and Disability of the congress – less than three months later.

After a month’s delay, the Senate process started less than two weeks ago. House managers, headed by intelligence chief Adam Schiff, submitted a detailed case, claiming they had overwhelming evidence that Trump had withheld $ 400 million in security assistance, and a White House meeting with the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky while pressuring Kiev to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden.

“If the Senate allows President Trump to be blocked, that will remove the impeachment order,” Schiff said on Friday. “This allows future presidents to decide whether or not to investigate their wrongdoing, whether to participate in an impeachment investigation or not.”

The President’s team argued that there was no wrongdoing – but also that even if there was something in return, it was in the President’s national interest.

“The problem with the case, the problem with their position, is not a punishable offense even with all of these witnesses. The articles fail,” said the president’s personal lawyer, Jay Sekulow that’s the goal. But now they want you to do the work that they haven’t done. “

The end of the process is in flux

According to the Republicans and Democrats, the way for the Senate process is still under discussion, and the end of the process is expected to end next week, even though things are still unclear.

McConnell is considering proposing a resolution that will structure the final stages of the process so that a final vote cannot be taken until Wednesday next week. However, according to a source, this could change as the White House is pushing for a final vote on Tuesday – the same day as Trump’s speech on the state of the Union.

When asked when the final vote would take place, second-rate Democrat Dick Durbin said: “Wednesday next week. That’s what McConnell suggests. “

The resolution could provide for a procedure that would allow senators to speak about their views in an open session. Senators who haven’t spoken on the ground for days are eager to get a chance to speak. It is also still a question of whether Democrats will offer amendments to McConnell’s motion for the final acquittal.

Republican senate leaders need 51 votes to do something, and they have measured how quickly they can complete the process without raising objections from multiple conference members, particularly on the subject of the deliberations. This comes from two sources.

McConnell met Murkowski, Collins, Romney and other senators during a break in Friday’s debate.

“I suppose it will likely get us into the first part of next week, but obviously we have the Iowa Caucuses on February 3rd and we have the state of the Union the next day,” said Senator John Cornyn. a Texas republican, the reporter said on Friday morning. “I think for a variety of reasons it is probably a good idea to end this in the near future.”

Important GOP senators split during the vote

Collins and the other moderate Republicans included a provision in the Senate’s procedural rules that provided for the witnesses’ vote on Friday, but Democrats long looked to convert four Republicans to support the vote until the New York Times reported Bolton’s draft manuscript Trump told him that US security aid was dependent on an investigation into Democrats, including Joe Biden.

The Times published new allegations from Bolton’s manuscript on Friday that Trump had instructed Bolton to help his lawyer Rudy Giuliani contact the Ukrainian president in May, who quoted Schiff during Friday’s witness testimony.

However, McConnell held his conference together so far that the witness voice was kept at bay, and Alexander was the linchpin of his strategy of not being able to break the curve. Alexander made no gesture until Thursday when he refused to speak to reporters and remain silent in GOP conference sessions. At the end of the Senate’s two-day Question Time, he finally asked two questions that indicated his possible position to resist witnesses.

Shortly before Alexander’s testimony, Collins was the first Republican to support witnesses. “I believe that hearing certain witnesses would give each side the opportunity to present their arguments more fully and fairly, to resolve ambiguities, and to provide additional clarity,” said Collins.

Romney walked down the aisle with her on Friday’s vote, but that left the Democrats two minutes to call witnesses.

Murkowski’s statement implicitly recognized that if the witnesses voted, the vote could have ended 50:50 and Justice Minister John Roberts could have gotten into an argument.

“It has also become clear that some of my colleagues intend to further politicize this process and involve the Supreme Court in attacking the Supreme Judge,” said Murkowski. “I will not represent or support these efforts. We have already demoted this institution to partisan benefit, and I will not enable those who want to tear down another. “

On the democratic side, there are still a few indecisive senators who vote in favor of the conviction, including Sens. Doug Jones from Alabama and Joe Manchin from West Virginia. Jones said Friday he was “fairly close” to a decision, while Manchin said he hadn’t made one.

“It’s a very difficult decision,” he said. “It is the most serious decision a senator will make in his career.”

