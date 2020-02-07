The sequel to “Knives Out” is officially in progress when Daniel Craig teases the return

It has been confirmed that a sequel to the Oscar-nominated Knives Out is officially in the works.

Lionsgate is already planning to continue his critically acclaimed Whodunnit film starring James Bond star Daniel Craig as private detective Benoit Blanc from the south.

Jon Feltheimer, CEO of Lionsgate, announced on February 6 that the studio will begin production shortly, according to the deadline.

The 2019 film, which follows the murder of a rich novelist, has become a critical and commercial success since its release, and was nominated for an Oscar for Best Screenplay.

In it, the character will investigate a new case, and the director has added that Craig is interested in returning to the role.

When asked if he wanted to be part of a sequel to Knives Out, Craig told Entertainment Weekly: “Sure. I would be overjoyed. I mean I would do anything for Rian. If he writes something, I will do it. Of course I will “Why shouldn’t I? I had a lot of fun doing it.”

The film grossed £ 190.7 million ($ 247 million) worldwide with a budget of £ 30.8 million ($ 40 million)

In the four-star review of Knives Out by NME, we described it as “a very clever murder secret, packed with big stars, big laughs and – especially from Daniel Craig – very great acting”.

Meanwhile, star Ana de Armas has admitted that she almost turned down the role of Marta Cabrera, a Latina immigrant who acts as a caregiver.

The actress revealed that the original character description of “Caretaker, Latina, pretty” did not initially suit her taste.

“I’ve seen that before,” she said. “Latina” is not a problem for me because I am Cuban and very proud to be Cuban. But that (description) said nothing to me. There is no information at all about their character. “

After reading the script, she found that Cabrera was a central character in the film. De Armas added: “She knows all the secrets and actually mourns the death of her friend.

“I had so much to play. Rian (Johnson, director) gave me all the tools to make it work. “