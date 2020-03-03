the-seven-most-decadent-sandwiches-in-san-francisco

A sandwich is synonymous with lunch — or at least it really should be.

But at times a sandwich by itself just ain’t sufficient. There is a explanation additional of us aren’t earning reservations for a PB&J prix-fixe. Daily life/function/interactions are difficult — sometimes you want anything extravagant, and sandwiches are seldom extravagant.

That is! Until you check with this bucket listing of the city’s most decadent sandwiches. We’re conversing lobster and caviar and truffle oil and wagyu beef. (Not all at after, nevertheless we’re sure that is in the pipeline.) Satisfied eating.

The Trout Pores and skin Sandwich: Birdsong

The trout skin sandwich at Birdsong is sufficiently unique that it can only be ordered as aspect of the two prix-fixe menus: Journey (13 courses) and Discovery (10 classes — and be aware this choice is only accessible by the finish of March.) We’ve been a admirer of chef Chris Bleidorn’s deluxe just take on the flora and fauna of the Pacific Northwest due to the fact it opened in 2018 the open up-deal with trout skin sandwich, served with horseradish and roe, is both of those crackly and delish.

1085 Mission St., (415) 369-9161

The Butcher Burger: The Butcher Store

The city’s dear-beef fanatics recalibrated their anticipations after the $180 Wagyumafia burger from finally failed to clearly show up in town. We did not need to have them in any case, given that we have the delectable Butcher Burger, with patties manufactured 50 percent from domestic Imperial Wagyu, 50 % Japanese A5 Wagyu, furthermore Kewpie mayonnaise and pickles. They are to-go only, lunch-only, and just offered ’til they operate out.

57 Division St., (415) 829-2306

The forged-iron grilled cheese (Outerlands/Instagram)

Cast-Iron Grilled Cheese: Outerlands

If you grew up eating grilled cheese sandwiches with Wonderbread and Land ‘o’ Lakes cheese, this edition — which maxes out on both of those with super-unctuous cheese and hearty bread brushed with garlic oil — will established you straight. If you’d like to pair it with soup, order a bowl of the bean and kale, with green garlic and olive oil.

4001 Judah St., (415) 661-6140

Grilled Cheese V2.: Cockscomb

We couldn’t pick between the Outerlands grilled cheese and this variation at Cockscomb. Possibly let your geography come to a decision. In any other case, luxe-minded minimalists should really head for the Outer Sunset — luxe-minded hedonists, meanwhile, ought to appear here, for the grilled cheese with taleggio and gruyère cheese, duck egg, and truffle honey.

564 4th St., (415) 974-0700

Pulled Pork BBQ Sandwich: 4505

If by “decadence” we suggest “explosion of flavor in the mouth,” it’s heading to be challenging to defeat the pulled-pork barbecue sandwich from our preferred BBQ-purveyor, 4505. The include-ons are utilitarian — sauce, slaw, pickles — but get it with an purchase of garlic fries and your style buds will be sated for days.

705 Divisadero St., (415) 231-6993

French Dip: Verjus

This cafe — little-sister to Quince, holder of three Michélin stars — opened with San Francisco’s — nay, the West Coast’s — best French dip sandwich. Hope a filling mix of roast beef with sautéed peppers and onion on an oversized baguette, served au jus.

528 Washington St., (415) 944-4600

The Lobster Roll (Leo’s Oyster Bar/Instagram)

Lobster Roll: Leo’s

In some cases a sandwich is not a sandwich — it’s a roll, as in Leo’s lobster roll. Maine lobster requires its delight of place along with coleslaw and roasted piquillo pepper aioli, with kettle chips on the side. It’s sector-price Leo’s amazing style and design (for our dollars, the most effective in the city) will come provided. If you’re feeling peckish in a specially decadent way, include caviar service with Golden Osetra caviar.

568 Sacramento St., (415) 872-9982