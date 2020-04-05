The seven most valuable companies in India add 1.23 rupees to M-cap, Infosys, RIL Lead

Last week, Infosys market fell about 29,215.96 rupees to 2,78,339.46 rupees, the highest among the top 10 companies.

March 29, 2020

New Delhi: Seven of India’s top 10 value-added companies together added 1,23,039.72 rolls of market valuation value last week, led by Infosys and Reliance Industries Limited (RIL).

While Tata Consulting Services (TCS), RIL, HDFC Bank, HUL, HDFC, Infosys and Kotak Mahindra Bank saw capital increases in their market for the week ending Friday, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank and ITC suffered losses. Were.

Infosys market cap increased the rupee to 29.215.96 to the corner of 2,78,339.46 a day, which is the highest score among the top 10 companies.

The RIL jumped from Rs 28,716.88 crore to Rs 6,75,448,95 crore.

The Moto Bank Kotak Mahindra cap rose to 25,741.80 rupees for the Crow and reached 2,67,353.25 crore, and the Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) for the 19007.13 crore rose to 4,653336.65.

The HDFC Bank’s valuation rose by 12,544.69 rupees to 4,964,264.84 rupees, and the TCS rose from a rupee of 7,729.91 rupees to 6,82,408.68 Russian rupees.

HDFC also added a rupee of 83.35 rupees to a rupee of 3,03,805.48 rupees in its market assessment.

In contrast, the ITC devalued 15.549.67 rupees to a rupee of 2,00,240.45 rupees.

Similarly, the Bharti Airtel market cap decreased by 7,092.22 rupees to 2,44,899.97 rupees, and ICICI Bank witnessed a rupee of 6,624.58 rupees to 2,20,128.56 rupees.

In the top 10, TCS topped the list, followed by RIL, HDFC Bank, HUL, HDFC, Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank and ITC.

Over the past week, the BSE benchmark index fell 100.37 points on Friday to 29,815.59.

