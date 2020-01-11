The seventh democratic debate will not have a color candidate

Loading...

Six democratic presidential hopefuls will enter the debate in Iowa on Tuesday, but there will be no color candidate among them.

The increasing donor and polling thresholds imposed by the Democratic National Committee during the primary debates have led to the whittling of the most historically diverse primary field in party history, resulting in the smallest and whitest phase to date for the last debate before voting starts.

Former Vice President Joe Biden of Delaware, former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Minnesota US Senator Amy Klobuchar, Vermont US Senator Bernie Sanders, Californian billionaire Tom Steyer and Massachusetts US Senator Elizabeth Warren are scheduled to take the stage enter Tuesday in Des Moines.

Steyer has just qualified for polls in Nevada and South Carolina this week.

Entrepreneur Andrew Yang, the only color candidate who appeared in the last debate in December, did not make it.

His campaign said that Yang exceeded the 225,000 unique donor threshold, including 1,000 each in at least 20 states. But he only recorded two of the four required polls, because he needed 5% in four DNC-approved national or early polls, or 7% in early polls to qualify.

“If the DNC had only done its due diligence and conducted polls in the early states, Andrew Yang would certainly be in the debate stage next week. We’re not going to allow the DNC to dictate who they want to see as the nominee and deny the will of the people, “said Yang campaign leader Nick Ryan in a statement on Saturday.

He added: “The DNC tried to play the same game in 2016 and they paid for it with a loss in general.”

Yang’s campaign sent a letter to DNC Chairman Tom Perez in December requesting the committee to take the unusual step of conducting surveys in the four early states. The DNC refused. Yang then went on to conduct two of his own surveys showing that he was 5% in New Hampshire and Nevada, but that would not normally count.

“This election is partly about who gets hot at the right time,” tweeted Yang shortly after the DNC released the debate setup on Saturday. “We have grown faster and more consistently than any other campaign. If we continue to work hard, I love that our chances reach a peak when voting starts and shock the world. “

Yang was one of the nine candidates who had signed up to the earlier letter from US Senator Cory Booker to the DNC to adjust his debate requirements in an attempt to include more candidates for color. The DNC rejected his attempt and defended the qualifying thresholds as reasonable.

Although some voters have found the shrinking stages of debate useful to limit their choices, critics have expressed frustration about what they say restrictive demands and a form that often deviates from a true debate.

“The debates are not useful. They are based on things that they shouldn’t be, “Claudia Zent, ​​an Amherst, N.H., told the Messenger independently.” I think the party is working against itself and thereby working against us. “

The seventh democratic debate will be organized by The Des Moines Register and CNN at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa. It will be broadcast live at 9 p.m. on CNN.