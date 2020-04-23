The sexless love island that Ireland loves

When Sharron from New Jersey decided to study “women and gender” in college, you must ask yourself if he understood the nature of the course, revealing, as he did, that his main advantage was that he was providing a “blueprint for looking for women.” And once picked up, they are, he promised, for a treat. “What I’m most proud of,” he said, “is my penis – I have this photo of it measured next to a can of deodorant.”

Sharron is one of the stars of Too Hot to Handle (Netflix), whose eight episodes were released last week, with critics generally being a little mean. American John Serba, for example, described him as “the most dreck dreck ever drecked”. Considering that the series is the most watched Netflix in Ireland since its launch, we are clearly a nation with a weakness for drecky dreck.

Think of Love Island with a huge twist on competitors, including Matthew from Colorado who fantasizes about “spreading my seeds and throwing dice of my genetic construction with different women around the world”.

“Sexually, I have to manage a lot,” he says. “You are not mistaken, I think I designed just to watch you,” says narrator Desiree Burch.

Haley from Florida has words tattooed on the back. “What language is this?” She asked. “I don’t know,” she says. She likes to go to fraternal evenings, where “literally everyone is hammered – a girl broke her neck while falling from the roof, but other than that, it’s like fun”. She studies geography but has no idea where Australia is.

There is Chloe from Essex who admits that she “is not the brightest spark in the …… eh …… book” and Rhonda from Georgia whose ideal man would have ” tattoos and a job. ” There is Nicole from Cork (we are represented!) And David de Wigan who think that “having an English accent in America is like having a 12 inch dick”.

There is Harry from Queensland who likes foreign accents – “I literally turn to butter” – and Kelz from London whose idea of ​​a long-term relationship is “four weeks”. And there’s Francesca from Vancouver who’s barely in the door when she wants to lick the bodies of David, Kelz and Harry.

So all these incredibly chiseled people, whom we see showering in slow motion, are gathered in a paradisiacal Mexican seaside resort, their only thought to send the speckled levels of the Richter scale. “Everyone is, like, good sex,” says Chloé. “We’re going to have fun here,” purrs Kelz.

But then their host Lana, a Alexa-like voice coming out of a cone, gathers the candidates to announce the calamity: to win the prize of $ 100,000, they will have to “abstain from sexual practices” for the duration of their stay as part of his efforts to put them “on the path of establishing deeper and more meaningful ties”.

“Whaaaaaaaaat,” they reply as one, like an earthquake had broken out in their brains.

And each time the rule is broken, the price shrinks.

“This will also apply to self-satisfaction,” adds Lana. “What does that mean,” asks Chloe. When told, she wears the look of someone who lost a winning lottery ticket.

Haley is optimistic. If she wins, she says, she’ll get a nose job and erase her credit card. Chloe is too. “If I am tempted, I will be, for example,” think of your Nan! “” If Mary Whitehouse was still with us, she would watch that too.

Sharron puts away his can of deodorant. You feel it will be the most dismal month of his life.