The Shadow King: Kasi Lemmons Adapting Maaza Mengiste’s Historic Fiction Novel

Kasi Lemmons (Harriet, Eve’s Bayou) is adapting and directing The Shadow King, in accordance to Deadline, a aspect adaptation of Maaza Mengiste’s historical fiction novel about the Ethiopian women of all ages soldiers, remaining out of the historical file, who went to struggle from Mussolini’s invading military in 1935 Ethiopia. Atlas Entertainment will deliver the adaptation.

Associated: Middlesex: Paramount Tv set Adaptating Jeffrey Eugenides’ Novel into Collection

The novel, published in September 2019 by W.W. Norton & Organization, follows Aster, the wife of a commander in Haile Selassie’s confused army, and her family servant Hirut, who extensive to do far more than care for the wounded and bury the lifeless. Together they offer you a strategy to sustain morale amid Ethiopians, sooner or later starting to be warriors and inspiring other girls to acquire up arms in opposition to the Italians.

“Maaza Mengiste’s mesmerizing novel can take my breath absent,” said Lemmons. “The imagery is so loaded and potent and the people so vividly drawn, it obviously lends alone to adaptation. I’m really honored to be a component of bringing this excellent book to the display and I’m thrilled to be performing with every person at Atlas.”

“Kasi’s movies are epic and intimate all at as soon as. It will make her the best filmmaker to deliver to existence Maaza’s complex characters and compelling earth captured in The Shadow King. We are thrilled to be functioning with her on this kind of a exclusive venture,” claimed Charles Roven and Richard Suckle of Atlas Leisure.

Similar: Amazon Nabs The Left Ideal Game Adaptation With Tessa Thompson

Roven and Suckle will produce with Stephanie Haymes-Roven and Curt Kanemoto, who will oversee the task for Atlast Enjoyment, govt producing.