The Shanghai Composite index falls by 8.7% as the market reopens – Boston Herald

By ELAINE KURTENBACH

BANGKOK (AP) – The Shanghai Composite index fell 8.7% on Monday and recovered slightly as Chinese regulators moved to re-open markets after an extended national holiday despite a rising death toll from a new virus that has spread to more than 20 countries.

The benchmark in Shanghai fell by 8.1% to 2,736.56 in the middle of the afternoon, suppressed by the outbreak that has prompted governments around the world to increase monitoring and quarantine requirements. Airlines have canceled hundreds of flights and cities in China have imposed stricter limits on public activities in movements that have led economists to start lowering their growth estimates for this year.

Many analysts have dropped their forecasts for China, the second largest economy in the world, to nearly 5% compared to previous forecasts of 6% economic growth for the year. With tens of millions of Chinese city dwellers who usually want to stay at home, retailers and tourism-related businesses are already suffering.

The number of people infected with the virus first found in the central Chinese city of Wuhan had risen above 17,000 from Sunday evening, the government said. It has killed more than 360 people, all but one in China.

China’s Communist leaders have enormous resources to intervene in the panic selling of shares and have deployed them during previous crises, including the global financial crisis of 2008 and the outbreak of SARS in 2002-2003 or the severe acute respiratory syndrome. Most of the country’s largest companies and financial institutions are controlled by the state.

On Sunday, the central bank announced it would launch 1.2 trillion yuan ($ 173 billion) to ensure sufficient cash. As a precaution, the Lunar New Year holiday, usually for a week, was extended by three days. The Shanghai Composite fell by 2.8% on January 23, the last trading day before the holiday.

While shares in many sectors fell on Monday, prices for some Chinese pharmaceutical companies reached their upper limit of 10% in early trading. Shandong Lukang Pharmaceutical, Jiangsu Sihuan Bioengineering and Harbin Pharmaceutical Group Co. were among the limit companies. Large conglomerate New Hope Group dropped to the 10% lower limit, just like Dongfang Electric Co.

The benchmark for the smaller Chinese market in Shenzhen fell by 7.9%.

Concerns about the potential damage to companies and trade caused by the outbreak have caused major fluctuations in stock prices worldwide. On Wall Street on Friday, the Dow slid more than 600 points through the increasing pandemic, creating fears that travel restrictions and other uncertainties could affect global growth. The American market, which had quietly established record after record, suffered its worst January since 2016 and its first monthly loss since August.

“The worst case scenario is that this Wuhan corona virus is raging like an Ebola crisis in West Africa a few years ago,” said Francis Lun, a stock analyst in Hong Kong.

It can take two or three years for China to recover, he said.

“Because China is now the big elephant in the room. If it falls, it will bring down all these smaller fries such as Hong Kong, Taiwan, South Korea, and even Japan. So nobody is immune, “said Lun.

Technology companies, which do a lot of business with China, have led the losses. Airlines fell after Delta and American suspended flights to and from China. The sale cleared the S&P 500’s profit for January and gave the benchmark index the largest weekly loss since August.

The central bank statement issued Sunday said the open market operations were aimed at ensuring sufficient liquidity. The People’s Bank of China often uses reverse repurchase of securities that it intends to sell back, in fact as very short-term loans, to increase the amount of money circulating in markets.

A large part of the 1.2 trillion yuan that was put on the market would meet payment obligations that expire Monday, analysts said.

“This goes much further than the problem with the plaster, and if this flood is not kept at bay, we are faced with a colossal abuse,” Stephen Innes of AxiCorp. said in a customer note.

The jump when the markets opened again was to be expected, he said.

“It is not the open-air earthquake but rather the aftershocks that will drive risk sentiment on Monday,” he said.

In a separate statement on Saturday, the PBOC said that financial institutions should follow local quarantine rules and try to minimize meetings to reduce the risk of the virus spreading. That includes allowing rotating services, working online from home and other strategies, it said.

Regulators have also urged banks and other financial institutions to stimulate lending and mitigate repayment requirements in areas hit hard by the pandemic. State media reported that short selling with borrowed shares was also prohibited.

Trading in Shanghai usually takes place electronically, so there is no busy, rough trading floor. The Shanghai authorities have extended the new lunar holiday for the city until 9 February.

The virus outbreak cast a shadow over the initially triggered start to 2020, when the US and China signed a trade deal that took away a major source of uncertainty and raised hope that a global slowdown had reached its lowest point.

Only two weeks ago the S&P 500 closed at a record high, with an increase of around 13% since the beginning of October. Volatility was at a low of 12 months and even dust between the US and Iran did not cause rock markets. The exit of Great Britain from the European Union on Friday hardly registered.

The action in other Asian markets was less dramatic on Monday.

The Japanese Nikkei 225 index lost 1.0% to 22,971.94, while the S&P ASX / 200 fell 1.3% to 6,923.30. In South Korea, the Kospi gave up 0.2% to 2,114.87. Hang Seng from Hong Kong, with many heavyweights on mainland China, increased by 0.2% to 26,363.37.

Benchmark US crude oil won 6 cents to $ 51.63 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It lost 58 cents to $ 51.56 on Friday. Brent Crude, the international standard, gave up 25 cents to $ 56.37 per barrel.

In currency trading, the US dollar rose to 108.50 Japanese yen from 108.35 yen on Friday. The euro fell from $ 1,195 to $ 1,11087.

Associated Press writer Alice Fung in Hong Kong has contributed.