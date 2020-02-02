The Shanghai Composite index falls by 8.7% as the market reopens – Boston Herald

By ELAINE KURTENBACH

BANGKOK (AP) – The Chinese Composite Composite index in China fell by 8.7% when the financial markets reopened in the news on Monday that the outbreak of a deadly virus has spread further.

Other markets also fell sharply, with the Taiwan benchmark 2.8%. The falls followed a bloodshed day on Wall Street.

Chinese authorities reported that the number of people infected with the virus first found in Wuhan has risen above 17,000 from Sunday evening. The virus has killed more than 360 people, all but one in China.

After a dive in the open air, the Shanghai Composite fell by 7.4% to 2,755.49, perhaps as a result of the intervention of regulators who indicated they were willing to stabilize the markets at the weekend.

The Japanese Nikkei 225 index lost 1% to 22,971.13, while the S&P ASX / 200 fell by 1.6% to 6,902.10. In South Korea, the Kospi fell by 0.6% to 2,105.46. The Hang Seng of Hong Kong increased by 0.3% to 26,370.78.

“Sentiments remain very vulnerable because markets are dynamically trying to get an idea when containment will catch up,” Mizuho Bank said in a comment.

China’s central bank announced plans to inject 1.2 trillion yuan ($ 173 billion) into the economy to ease the shock on the financial markets against the outbreak of a new virus when trading resumes. As a precaution, the Lunar New Year holiday, usually for a week, was extended by three days.

The People’s Bank of China announced several measures this weekend to stabilize the economy as the impact of the virus spreads with canceled flights, increased quarantines and other controls.

Concerns about the potential damage to companies and trade caused by the outbreak have caused major fluctuations in stock prices worldwide.

The central bank statement issued Sunday said the open market transaction was aimed at ensuring sufficient liquidity.

In a separate statement on Saturday, the PBOC said that although markets would reopen, financial institutions should follow local quarantine rules and try to minimize meetings to reduce the risk of the virus spreading. That includes allowing rotating services, working online from home and other strategies, it said.

Regulators have also urged banks and other financial institutions to stimulate lending and to prevent debt from being raised in areas hit hard by the pandemic.

Some cities, especially the central Chinese city of Wuhan, where the disease first appeared, and nearby cities, are still closed. The Shanghai authorities extended the new lunar holiday until 9 February. Universities remain closed for the time being.

The main stock benchmark of mainland China, the Shanghai Composite, fell 2.8% on January 23 to 2,976.53, the last trading day for the Lunar New Year.

Chinese authorities have enormous resources to intervene to delay panic selling of stocks and have deployed them in times of crisis.

A large part of the 1.2 trillion yuan to be injected into the markets will meet payment obligations on Monday, analysts said.

But it’s still a huge amount of money.

“This goes much further than the problem with the plaster, and if this flood is not kept at bay, we are faced with a colossal abuse,” Stephen Innes of AxiCorp. said Sunday in a customer note.

He noted that any major decline shortly after the reopening of the markets would be a “catch-up”.

“It is not the open-air earthquake but rather the aftershocks that will drive risk sentiment on Monday,” he said.