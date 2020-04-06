The share of the profits from the fall in crude oil prices with the people amid the COVID-19: Cong epidemic tells the government

A congressional spokesman said the need for time and urgency was part of the government’s profit over the past six years.



latest update: April 6, 2020, 10:43 PM IST

Congress on Monday accused the government of benefiting from the low price of crude oil since the country was exposed to the widespread COVID-19 disease, stressing that it was time to take care of the people and “forgiveness.” Share from Rs 20. lakh crore profit “has made it so far.

A congressional spokesman said the need for time and urgency was part of the government’s profit over the past six years.

He said it was time to reduce taxes or reduce them in another way to farmers, workers and ordinary people who are suffering from the lock-in caused by COVID-19 due to the country’s recession.

“Now is not the time for profitability, it is time for the government to make dividends … this is an urgent need and an urgent need,” he told a news conference.

Singh also claims that the center has made about 20 Rs Lake crowns in the past six years.

“Today’s question for you is why you can’t stand some of these benefits,” he said. “The BJP needs to know that it has to stop being profitable; instead of stealing from touch, it needs to be healed.” . touch.”

“The BJP must be realized and it must stop this process of profitability. All the profit is for them, all the pain is for the average man. They have to change this profitability and adopt the profitability model.”

“Instead of being able to touch, they need to understand how to improve touch, because there are 20 lacquer crowns so they can give you the touch you want in any way you want to capture it,” Sengui said.

He noted that the price of crude oil at the international level in March 2014 was around $ 108 per barrel and now, six years later, on March 30, it was at the lowest rate of $ 23 per barrel.

He said that any decrease in the dollar in international oil prices would directly benefit the Indian government by 10,704 rupees.

The fact is that gasoline is actually available today at a price of 28 rupees per liter for the international price, but it is sold to us at 74 rupees per liter.

In Diesel, Sengu said the actual figure should be 32 rupees per liter, while 65 liters per liter is sold to us.

The Congress leader said that life is the most important thing, followed by the living conditions, and added that the second depends on the first and the first depends to some extent on the second.

“We want to draw your attention to GDP – gasoline diesel – while locking and how to use them to deal with the lock,” he said.

On March 14, Singh claimed to have astonishingly raised the government of diesel and gasoline by 3 rupees per liter and earned an additional 39,000 rupees.

“If you look at the 2014 figures, it’s a 149 percent increase in indirect tax on gasoline and a 444 percent increase in indirect tax on diesel. This is from 2014. This is happening in the middle.” Coronavirus.

“In addition, they have been informed that the BJP government has announced a 1 rupee increase for each liter on the road and infrastructure and an additional 2 rupees per additional tax duty in the special duty tax. Now, that’s a lot. It’s strange, sad, and unfortunate that it’s actually happening in the middle of the heart of the Crown, March, four historic yet horrific events. ”

