The Sheffield United skipper supports Chris Wilder’s men to secure European qualifications

Billy Sharp has persuaded Sheffield United to secure European football next season after scoring two points ahead of fourth-placed Chelsea on Sunday with a 2-1 win against Bournemouth.

Thanks to Sharp’s goals and substitute John Lundstram, the blades came from behind to defeat the Cherries on Bramall Lane.

Getty Images

Billy Sharp said he had no intention of leaving Sheffield United in the past month

The result has almost secured their Premier League status for another season and Sharp believes they can continue their remarkable rise and finish in the top six.

“I’m not going to lie, that’s for sure now. So this is an achievement that has been ticked off,” the Sheffield United skipper told talkSPORT.

“We have to close as high as possible. Who knows what could happen. People may not think we can make it [come to Europe], but the boys think we can.

“We will just continue to win games and give ourselves the best possible chance.”

In the meantime, the seasoned striker said he hadn’t intended to leave his youth club last month, despite violent speculation that linked him to a move home.

Sharp, who was on the net for the second time this season against the cherries, announced that he had “many offers” on the table during the January transfer window.

“I had a lot of offers. If I [at the time] had been able to do some media, I would have put it to bed the first day, ”he said.

“I didn’t want to go. I’m the captain of this football club. I didn’t play much [earlier in the season], but I always thought I would get a chance.

“I’m just glad I played in the last few games. Funnily enough, I played more during the transfer window, which was good in a way, as it told people he wasn’t going anywhere.

“These transmission windows make it really unsafe for players.

“But in my head I always knew I wanted to stay here. I want to be in this club for the rest of this and the next season – as long as I can. “