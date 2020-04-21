The Shell In Ghost: SAC_2045 review: A surprising spy thriller

Photo: NetflixTV Reviews All our TV reviews in one convenient place.

The Shell In Ghost has no story. The perennial cyberpunk anime series, like its cyborg protagonist Motoko Kusanagi, is a collection of parts written by several authors that add something to the piece. Ghost In The Shell is more than Masamune Shirow’s original mango, it brought global fame to the series more than the 1995 film Mamoru Oshii, and even more than the shameless live action update we agreed to forget. For a century-old anime enthusiast, there is no iteration to ensure the series ‘continued appeal beyond the series’ 2002 Ghost: Ghost In Ghost: One-on-One Complex.

Between 2002 and 2005, the anime studio Production I.G. was produced by. Directed and directed by animator Kenji Kamiyama, the stand-alone Complex drew attention not only to the series’s appearance on television, but also to the first adaptation of the series, which was produced as a result of the dot-com bubble and its subsequent emergence. As the modern internet, it is one of the things we know today. Consisting of 52 episodes and a film made for television, the series “One by One Complex” struggled with the effects of a society built on mass communication in a way that Oshii had never done before. at the crossroads of social media, politics, technology and spirituality. The result was a procedure-series hybrid set up in an alternative universe apart from manga or movies, making Shirow’s explosive proximity and Oshii’s tendency to existentialism as entertaining as clever a show.

Ghost in the shell: SAC_2045

C-

C-

Ghost in the shell: SAC_2045

Basically

Shell In Shell by Masamune Shirow

Sound broadcasting

Atsuko Tanaka, Osamu Saka, Akio Otsuka, Kōichi Yamadera, Yutaka Nakano

Availability

Thursday, April 23 on Netflix

Format

Half-hour anime series; full season reviewed

Shell In The Shell: SAC_2045 – The Single Field Complex is the last series in the universe, the first sequel to the series that lasted more than a decade, and the first Ghost series in Shell will be fully CG animated. The last part of the on-screen and behind-the-scenes complex changed a lot in 2006 between the Solid State Society and this. Kenji Kamiyama returns as the show’s lead writer and director, along with the original Japanese voice and British counterparts. This time, Kamiyama joined director Shinji Aramaki, who is best known for his 2004 best-selling CG anime film, Appleseed. Russian artist Ilya Kuvshinov replaces Makoto Shimomura as the new character designer of the series, and Nobuko Toda and Kazuma Jinnouchi (Metal Gear Solid, Halo) replace Yoko Kanno (Cowboy Bebop) as the lead composer of SAC_2045. This new series Production I.G. is a joint production between. Sola Digital Arts, which produced the Ultraman CG anime for Netflix last year and plans to work on the future Blade Runner: Black Lotus for Adult Swimming and Crunchyroll.

Eleven years after the events of the original series, The Shell Ghost: SAC_2045 runs the series in an unprecedented direction: the post-apocalyptic spy thriller. The great Motoko Kusanagi and his anti-terrorist gangs are in the throes of a global economic downturn, a new A.I. collapsed as a result of a problem caused by the derailment of the automated war economy. Later, Kusanagi and his team moved to the sunny coast of California, where they hired a new team as private security contractors for a “one percent” walled community that survived a major accident. When Kusanagi and the company went out of their way to deal with a mysterious new threat in the form of supernatural enemies known only as “post-humans,” an adventurous innovation was obtained for the series.

Let’s not underestimate the words here: If SAC_2045’s CG art style leaves you completely when it is first announced, the show itself will do nothing to convince you otherwise. The original Stand Alone Complex was a criterion for how effective CGI and traditional animation were, so it was not a breakthrough that provided the series finally transitioning to full 3D animation. However, as a result of this creative decision, the tone SAC_2045 turned to a more dynamic approach, and the movement itself is terrible. Hand-to-hand combat scenes feel weightless and fun, an overly active camera cuts more work than the characters on the screen, and the series is slow to crawl when the firing points are visible. Kuvshinov’s characteristic design for the main cast is good and themselves; Their implementation in 3D puts something very desirable. Character expressions are shaken between straightforwardness and exaggeration, especially in the case of Prince Esaki, a new character for the series, sometimes moments of physical comic relief are more compelling and insincere. The best parts of this new series are the research scenes that follow the members of the Kusanagi section and find clues when cinematography sometimes plays with 2D and 3D perspectives. Unfortunately, these moments are very few and are meant to leave a lasting impression.

No matter how difficult the cartoon is, Kamiyama is at least enjoying herself when she returns to Ghost In The Shell. The original one-on-one complex series was as crowded as a story sequence, overcoming crowded criminal conspiracies, refugee crises, and the dangers of an aging population. SAC_2045 covers a shallow effect, touching everything from a systematic wealth inequality, to an attractive simple critique of the military-industrial complex, and to the smooth fist literary dreams of 1984 that felt Kamiyama’s previous work at the Stand Alone Complex. To the claustrophobic space of a 12-episode season. The above-mentioned “post-human apocalypse” begins only halfway through the end of the season, regardless of the story line.

The first season ends at the abyss, ending with a 12-episode tracking season that is scheduled to air for a while in the future, but Ghost In The Shell: SAC_2045 showed, it’s hard to look at more words from this series than anything but disappointment. As great as it is to return to the reviews of this series after more than a decade of the great Kusanagi and the company, it would be better to dust the Stand Alone Complex DVDs and give them a go.

