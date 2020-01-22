The sheriff confiscates items from the Melbourne scam house

The Melbourne Gibson home in Melbourne was ransacked for failing to pay a $ 500,000 fine for alleging that she cured herself of cancer.

The sheriff’s office raided the 28-year-old’s house in Northcote on Wednesday and confiscated items that would later be sold to help recover some of the fine.

The federal court fined Gibson a $ 410,000 fine in 2017 for allegedly violating consumer law when she claimed she had brain cancer but had cured herself through diet and alternative therapies, and benefited from her cookbook The Whole Pantry and the app of the same name.

Belle Gibson at the Federal Court in Melbourne. (AAP)

Gibson received $ 440,500 from the sale of her app and book, but only donated about $ 10,000.

Her fine has now grown in cost and interest to over half a million dollars.

Gibson appeared before the federal court last year and claimed she could not pay the fine, although financial analysis showed that she spent about $ 91,000 between 2017 and 2019, including $ 13,000 on clothing, cosmetics, and accessories.

“Consumer Affairs Victoria is determined to recover Ms. Gibson’s debt to the Victorian public and will continue to pursue Ms. Gibson until she is fully repaid,” a spokeswoman told AAP.