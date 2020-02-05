The sheriff’s office is serving warrants in 1996 after Kristin Smart disappeared

February 5 (UPI) – The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that it had served four warrants related to the disappearance of 1996 college student Kristin Smart.

The sheriff’s office announced that warrants for certain evidence had been issued, including two in San Luis Obispo County, one in Los Angeles County and one in Washington State.

“Due to the high profile of the investigation into Kristin Smart’s disappearance and whereabouts and to avoid spreading misinformation, the Sheriff’s Office announced this morning that it has issued warrants for certain evidence in four different locations in California and Washington “, it was said.

Smart, a 19-year-old student at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, disappeared after attending a party in an off-campus residence on May 25, 1996.

She was pronounced dead in 2002 after her body was not found on extensive searches, including K-9 units, helicopters and ground radar.

In 2016, San Luis Obispo County authorities said they found “objects of interest” when they were digging at three archaeological sites in central California after a new trail indicated that she might be buried there.

Since the San Luis Obispo County sheriff took office, investigators have collected 140 new pieces of evidence, searched nine locations, served 18 warrants, resubmitted 37 pieces of evidence for more up-to-date DNA testing, and conducted more than 90 face-to-face interviews.

Investigators recently discovered trucks belonging to the family of Paul Flores, a long-time victim in another state.

Witnesses said Flores was last seen with a drunken Smart the night she disappeared and went home after the party ended. A year before she disappeared, a student called the police and said that an apparently drunk Flores climbed onto a grille in front of her apartment and refused to leave her balcony, but disappeared when the police arrived.