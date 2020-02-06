The shockingly high number of black children excluded from Croydon schools

Concerns have been expressed about the disproportionate number of black children excluded from Croydon schools.

In 2018/19, there were 1,543 fixed-term exclusions in the borough while 43 children were permanently excluded.

This figure was slightly higher than 1,522 and 39 respectively the previous year.

Among the permanent exclusions, 17 concerned black ethnic groups.

Disaggregated by ethnic origin, 655 of the fixed-term exclusions concerned black children. In addition, 398 were black Caribbean, 186 black African and 71 from any other black background.

This means that term exclusions for black children made up 42% of all exclusions in Croydon and permanent exclusions made up 39%.

But figures from the 2011 census show that only 20% of the population of Croydon is black African, Caribbean or black British.

This proportionally means that the number of black ethnic children excluded is double what they should be.

While 159 were mixed white and black Caribbean, 43 were mixed white and black Africans.

In the same year, only 303 of the exclusions concerned white British children.

The most common reason for exclusion was physical assault against another student

Councilor Patricia Hay-Justice, who is of Caribbean descent, said she wanted to know what the council is doing to tackle the high numbers.

At a board and child monitoring meeting on Tuesday January 21, she said, “I have two young black children and I also have nieces and nephews who have gone through the education system.

“I am a mother who is at home and I appreciate what it is like for a black child, I appreciate what it is like to be a young black man in the school system.”

In response, the interim chief of safeguard and inclusion on the council, Michael McKeavney, said that the council takes the figures “exceptionally seriously” and that exclusion should always be the last resort.

He said: “First of all, we have the school head and we have a conversation about their exclusion levels, and then we divide them according to the ethnicity of the exclusion levels.

“We have started to focus Croydon-wide on trauma-informed practice and we will be hosting a conference of all principals from identified schools

“We have identified the schools that will have to start this process with an inclusion officer.

“We also have the GLA bridging program which involved Stepping Stones, which has had a fairly powerful impact for schools in East London which have had a high exclusion rate for black and ethnic boys. (BAME).

“I think there is still a lot to do, it is up to our principals and everyone in this school to notice that everyone who walks through this door has gifts and talents and something to give .

“I really take your point and agree with him, it is way too high and there are schools with which we have solid conversations at the moment.”

