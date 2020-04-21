The shortest and longest times between stops on every London Underground line

Using the London Underground seems to reduce the capital’s patience levels to that of a small child.
When you’re running late or desperate to get home after a long day, a couple of minutes between stops can feel like an eternity.
And 30 seconds trapped between a stranger’s armpit and someone else’s backpack while you struggle for air is enough to reduce us to tears.
If you’ve ever wondered exactly how long it takes between each Tube stop – look no further.
Thanks to the London Underground wizardry of the diamond geezer blog, the shortest and longest journey times between stops has now been revealed.
It comes as no surprise that swiftest times between stops tend to be on the well connected lines passing through Zone 1 in central London.
The number one is the Northern Line journey from Charing Cross to Embankment which takes just 35 seconds not including the time taken opening and closing doors.
That’s pretty quick – depending on your frame of mind and who you’re sat next to of course.
The prize for the longest journey between stops goes to the Metropolitan Line where it will take you 490 painful seconds (or just over 8 minutes) to get from Chesham Station in Zone 9 to Chalfont & Latimer.
Most of the longest journeys are on the outskirts of London with the Metropolitan and Piccadilly lines taking the crown for the longest transit time between stops.
If you’ve always felt your local line was painfully slow, now you have proof.
Here are the shortest and longest journey time between stops on every London Underground line in seconds:
Bakerloo Line
Shortest journeys between stops
-
Embankment – Charing Cross 50 secs
-
Marylebone – Edgware Road 57 secs
-
Baker Street – Marylebone 57 secs
-
Piccadilly Circus – Charing Cross 70 secs
-
Waterloo – Lambeth North 73 secs
Longest journeys between stops
-
Queen’s Park – Kensal Green 165 secs
-
Stonebridge Park – Wembley Central 140 secs
-
Willesden Junction – Kensal Green 131 secs
-
Harrow & Wealdstone – Kenton 129 secs
-
Harlesden – Stonebridge Park 121 secs
Central Line
It’s a speedy 45 seconds between Holborn and Chancery Lane
(Image: CC/JB)
Shortest journeys between stops
-
Holborn – Chancery Lane 45 secs
-
Oxford Circus – Tottenham Ct Rd 51 secs
-
Marble Arch – Bond Street 51 secs
-
Bond Street – Oxford Circus 57 secs
-
Holland Park – Notting Hill Gate 58 secs
Longest journeys between stops
-
Chigwell – Roding Valley 183 secs
-
Debden – Theydon Bois 181 secs
-
Mile End – Stratford 181 secs
-
Hanger Lane – North Acton 171 secs
-
Bethnal Green – Liverpool Street 159 secs
Circle and Hammersmith & City lines
From Stepney Green to Whitechapel will take you a whole 123 seconds
(Image: CC/ Ian Wright)
Shortest journeys between stops
-
Monument – Cannon Street 50 secs
-
Cannon Street – Mansion House 50 secs
-
Wood Lane – Shepherds Bush 55 secs
-
Latimer Road – Wood Lane 58 secs
-
Shepherds Bush – Goldhawk Road 59 secs
Longest journeys between stops
-
Barking – East Ham 183 secs
-
Farringdon – King’s Cross 175 secs
-
Aldgate East – Liverpool Street 135 secs
-
Gloucester Rd – High Street Kensington 127 secs
-
Stepney Green – Whitechapel 123 secs
District Line
Shortest journeys between stops
-
Monument–Cannon Street 50 secs
-
Cannon Street – Mansion House 50 secs
-
Bow Road – Mile End 62 secs
-
Turnham Green – Stamford Brook 63 secs
-
Mansion House – Blackfriars 67 secs
Longest journeys between stops
-
Richmond – Kew Gardens 191 secs
-
Kensington Olympia – Earl’s Court 186 secs
-
Barking – East Ham 183 secs
-
Earl’s Court – High Street Kensington 176 secs
-
Ealing Broadway – Ealing Common 168 secs
Jubilee Line
Shortest journeys between stops
-
Southwark – Waterloo 42 secs
-
Finchley Road – Swiss Cottage 55 secs
-
Finchley Road – West Hampstead 59 secs
-
Westminster – Waterloo 69 secs
-
Canada Water – Bermondsey 71 secs
Longest journeys between stops
-
Wembley Park – Kingsbury 194 secs
-
Baker Street – St John’s Wood 151 secs
-
Wembley Park – Neasden 145 secs
-
Stratford – West Ham 137 secs
-
Canary Wharf – Canada Water 128 secs
Metropolitan Line
The Metropolitan Line has some of the longest times between stops on the underground
(Image: CC)
Shortest journeys between stops
-
Moorgate – Liverpool Street 69 secs
-
Farringdon – Barbican 70 secs
-
Great Portland St – Euston Square 70 secs
-
Ruislip Manor – Ruislip 70 secs
-
Moorgate – Barbican 75 secs
Longest journeys between stops in seconds
-
Chesham – Chalfont & Latimer 490 secs
-
Wembley Park – Finchley Road 393 secs
-
Baker Street – Finchley Road 300 secs
-
Croxley – Rickmansworth 270 secs
-
Moor Park – Rickmansworth 254 secs
Northern Line
Shortest journeys between stops
-
Charing Cross – Embankment 35 secs
-
Tottenham Court Road – Leicester Square 44 secs
-
Warren Street – Goodge Street 46 secs
-
Charing Cross – Leicester Square 54 secs
-
Goodge Street – Tottenham Court Road 56 secs
Longest journeys between stops
-
Hampstead – Golders Green 210 secs
-
East Finchley – Finchley Central 186 secs
-
Euston – Camden Town 161 secs
-
Colindale – Hendon Central 149 secs
-
High Barnet – Totteridge & Whetstone 144 secs
Piccadilly Line
It’ll take you exactly a minute to get from Leicester Square to Piccadilly Circus
(Image: CC)
Shortest journeys between stops
-
Leicester Square – Covent Garden 39 secs
-
Northfields – South Ealing 51 secs
-
Leicester Square – Piccadilly Circus 60 secs
-
Green Park – Piccadilly Circus 61 secs
-
Hyde Park Corner – Knightsbridge 62 secs
Longest journeys between stops
-
Hammersmith – Acton Town 350 secs
-
Heathrow T4 – Heathrow T2,3 289 secs
-
Hounslow West – Hatton Cross 226 secs
-
Hatton Cross – Heathrow T2,3 202 secs
-
South Ealing – Acton Town 200 secs
Victoria Line
Shortest journeys between stops
-
Euston – King’s Cross 54 secs
-
Warren Street – Oxford Circus 61 secs
-
Warren Street – Euston 62 secs
-
Pimlico – Vauxhall 65 secs
-
Seven Sisters – Tottenham Hale 77 secs
Longest journeys between stops
-
Finsbury Park – Seven Sisters 176 secs
-
Highbury & Islington – King’s Cross secs 143 secs
-
Highbury & Islington – Finsbury Park 118 secs
-
Vauxhall – Stockwell 109 secs
-
Walthamstow Central – Blackhorse Road 102 secs
Waterloo & City Line
Shortest journeys between stops
-
Bank platform 7 to Waterloo 215 secs
-
Bank platform 8 to Waterloo 236 secs
Longest journeys between stops
-
Waterloo to Bank platform 8 240 secs
-
Waterloo to Bank platform 7 255 secs
