[The Show Should Go On? A Comic Con Expo Won’t Be Canceled Even with Washington Coronavirus Fatalities]

Kay Koch
Emerald City Comic Con has not been canceled and is prepared to go on as standard from March 12-15 at the Washington Point out Convention Middle, even with a spate of coronavirus fatalities in the condition.

Almost 100,000 people attended Emerald Metropolis Comedian Con in 2019, and this year’s function could see related numbers, irrespective of the reality that health and fitness officers have urged individuals in Washington to avoid substantial gatherings.

Emerald Metropolis Comedian Con has declared on Twitter, on the other hand, that “enhanced cleaning and sanitization” will be executed.

Reps of the celebration have moreover produced a statement further documenting their “hygiene and health care command steps.”

Compared with the conclusion to continue on Emerald Metropolis Comic Con as planned, both of those Twitter and Facebook backed out of the famed SXSW occasion in Austin, Texas, thanks to soaring coronavirus problems.