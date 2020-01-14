The showdown will take place on January 15, three days before the fight in Las Vegas

Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone will meet at the Octagon this weekend.

However, the first box office moment between the two will occur three days in advance if the two hold their pre-fight press conference on January 15, the UFC said.

Of course, McGregor has a rich history at UFC press conferences and many could argue that he made a name for himself there as well as in the cage.

The Irishman is known for getting under his opponent’s skin on this media data, and we can assume that he will have some good words for Cerrone in Las Vegas.

History tells us that McGregor is likely to have the “cowboy” waiting when he arrives.

Getty Images – Getty

McGregor has big plans for 2020 and will fight Cerrone next Saturday

Last month, Cowboy spoke to MMA Junkie about the version of Conor McGregor that he thinks he will get and how he will face him.

“[I expect] the same hungry child has always been,” said Cerrone of McGregor. “He comes to cut my head off.

“This fight is very difficult, so I’ll probably get the best Conor McGregor out there.

“I go out and get up with him because that’s what everyone wants to see. Someone said earlier that it was like fighting not to win almost, but damn no.

Getty Images – Getty

Cowboy is a 36-year-old veteran and a legend of MMA

“I would rather go down in history than have the biggest fight of all time and lose than fight to win and win.

“I go out there to line up and throw and give everyone what they want to see. For me it is what my legacy should be.

“I don’t want to be the guy who went the easy way and just led the whole fight and tried to show the fight. No way. I’ll get up and try to throw.”

UFC President Dana White has always loved both men because they not only wanted to fight someone, but also because of the exciting fights they wage.

Now it looks like White is going to get one of his dream fights and fans can hope to see McGregor fight three times this year if everything goes according to plan.

Conor McGregor works at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas