The showers decrease during the day

Loading...

The cold front, which brought strong thunderstorms to the region on Saturday morning, is returning to the region as a warm front. While it slowly lifts northwards, occasional showers and thunderstorms are possible until Tuesday.

* DENSE FOG ADVISORY * for the shaded area. Make it easy for yourself and find out about updates at @WBRZtraffic. #WBRZwx pic.twitter.com/m5HXDOPE0V

– WBRZ Wetter (@WBRZwetter) January 13, 2020

THE FORECAST:

Today and tonight: Her master Monday started with clouds, showers and thunderstorms. Overcast skies persist for much of the day, although showers and thunderstorms occur only sporadically in nature. Don’t expect washing out. When the wind turns south, the thermometers rise in the upper 60s and lower 70s. The night is cloudy with occasional showers and light fog. Temperatures will stabilize in the mid-1960s.

Next: A warm front will stop north of the local area, with mostly cloudy skies and occasional showers and thunderstorms in the forecast. Most of the activity will be closer to the front north of I-10/12. In the warm, humid air south of the border, fog could become a problem every day. The temperatures are; Stay well above average with highs in the middle up to the top 70s and lows in the middle up to the top 60s. The front will return to the area as a cold front by the end of the week. Another round of showers and thunderstorms is expected, although severe weather doesn’t seem to be a problem. It also looks like the cooler air mass behind the front will have some stamina from Sunday through early next week.

THE EXPLANATION:

On Monday, a warm front rises north through the area and ends north of I-10/12 in the evening. This system will trigger occasional showers and thunderstorms, but activity will increasingly focus on the northern communities and counties as the day progresses. Although the clouds settle in the afternoon, predominantly dry conditions can be expected south of I-10/12. Since the warm front is in central Louisiana and southwest Mississippi, the chance of rain is higher there until Wednesday. The south wind continues to blow and as soon as unusual warmth and high dew points (moisture) settle in the region. However, since the water temperatures of the lakes and the Gulf will be cooler than those of the neighboring air, it is expected that sea fog will develop in the next few nights. The south wind will drive this fog far inland, and the National Weather Service can provide some clues for thick fog. A strengthening frontal system in the Midwest will strengthen the surface winds until Friday, causing the fog to be less covered. The frontal system will move into the area late Saturday. There are no signs of storm this time, but some showers and thunderstorms are expected. The front pushes through and puts an end to the cloudy and muggy weather. Below average temperatures are expected well into the next week.

– Josh

The WBRZ Weather Team is there for you on every platform. You can find your weather updates at News 2, wbrz.com and in the WBRZ WX app. on Apple and Android devices. Follow the WBRZ weather on Facebook and Twitter to get even more weather updates on the go.