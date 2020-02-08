The sickening story of a boy’s torso pulled from the Thames in a Voodoo murder

London was built around the Thames and has known many dark periods in our history.

But a shocking discovery made in September 2001 was perhaps among the worst.

On the south bank, not far from Shakespeare’s Globe Theater, the torso of a child stranded by the river. Bright orange girl’s shorts had been put on the body, which may be the only reason a passerby noticed it.

His chest had been drained of blood and the limbs had been carefully and carefully cut. Obviously something horrible had happened.

The small torso was confirmed to belong to a boy aged between 4 and 7 years old, but for lack of information, we were never able to identify it. Investigative detectives named him Adam.

It soon became apparent that his injuries were part of a West African ritual sacrifice. Not only was he killed, but he was poisoned and paralyzed beforehand. In his intestines, the police found strange plant extracts in his intestines.

He also had a mixture of bones, sand and gold spots in his stomach.

Boy’s body found without arms, legs or head

Metropolitan police investigators have spent months tracing the horrific past that Adam had to endure and traced his orange shorts in Germany or Austria, while the contents of his stomach went back to West Africa and probably in Nigeria.

Detectives have even traveled to West Africa to learn more about black magic, or “muti”, as it is called there.

“ Muti murders ” are murders committed with the aim of using parts of the human body to make medicines or bring good luck, the body parts of children or albinos being considered to be particularly effective.

The police concluded that this dark tradition of “muti” had occurred in their own city, on a young boy victim of trafficking.

Several suspects were linked to the murder, police discovered what they believed to be a trafficking network that transported children from Africa to the United Kingdom.

Although there were arrests for trafficking, the police were no wiser as to who had committed the horrific crime.

A woman, Joyce Osagiede, was arrested in Glasgow after raiding her home which led police to find a similar pair of orange shorts.

She was then deported to Nigeria and was never charged with the murder.

A police team has been put in place to investigate the disgusting murder of such a young boy in such a graphic way

In 2005, Adam was buried in an unmarked grave in Southwark Cemetery. Only those involved in the investigation were present.

In 2011, journalists from ITV found Joyce Osagiede in Nigeria. She suffered from very poor mental health, but was able to reveal that she knew the little boy, who she said was called Ikponmwosa, from Benin to Nigeria, where voodoo is widely practiced.

The 6-year-old girl had spent time with her during her stay in Germany. She then passed the boy on to a man she called “Bawa”.

When Joyce went to London a month later, she was told that Ikponmwosa was dead.

“They used it for a ritual in the water,” she said in ITV’s London Tonight interview.

Read more

Although this appeared to be a massive breakthrough in the case, the police were reluctant to believe Joyce, who was heavily medicated at the time of the interview.

And their suspicions were right. A year later, Joyce gave an interview to the BBC, in which she called the boy Patrick Erhabor.

Her earlier identification of him as Ikponmwosa had just been a “misunderstanding,” she said.

Police arrested Kingsley Ojo during their investigation. Although he was subsequently charged in 2004 with trafficking in persons, he was deported for being illegally in the country and was never charged with the murder of Adam.

Adam’s killer is still free. And its origins will likely remain a complete mystery.

Will O’Reilly, who led Adam’s investigation, said: “In West Africa, there are many reasons for human sacrifice – for power, money or to protect a criminal enterprise. We believe that the main reason for the murder was to bring good luck.

“We believe that Adam was killed to bring luck to the traffickers.

“Although the sacrifice did not bring much luck in the ring, it also did not do too much harm to those at the top.

.