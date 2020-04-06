The side of its dramatic run is premature

Coming with the announcement around the digital premiere of Angrezi Medium on Hotstar, the film’s dramatic run has now closed a famine. Although the movie has been closed since March 1, there is always hope that the Homi Adajania-directed film will see a re-release once they open. In fact, the manufacturers announced that too, and they were right to do so because it looked like things would get better by mid-April.

Angrezi Medium Box Office: This is a premature close to a dramatic run

While with the lockdown currently underway and talk about it only during the mid-April phase, it is becoming clear that theaters cannot really take priority among the ‘necessary’ public spaces that have been opened. With home and OTT media already finding traction that has never been done before, producers have made the right decision to come digital.

As a result, the lifetime of the film led by Irrfan Khan is over .3 ..36 crores. Movie opened .. 30 millionTheaters were already closed in multiple states just to start its slide from Saturday. Saturday was brought ।.7575 croresSunday is down 1.35 crores And only a handful of theaters opened Monday ०. .3 crores.

This is truly an unprecedented situation for any film and as viewers wait for the English medium to catch up, it is now available for them to watch in the comfort of their homes.

Note: All collections according to production and distribution sources

Android and iOS users, download our mobile app for faster than Bollywood and box office updates.