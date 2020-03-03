[the-silly-miscalculation-that-brought-on-this-gentleman-to-be-banned-from-west-croydon]

We will use your electronic mail handle only for sending you newsletters. You should see ourPrivateness Recognizefor aspects of your data defense legal rights Invalid Email

You would imagine that if a drug vendor was spotted by law enforcement dealing drugs in a particular spot, they would consider and steer clear of that area for the foreseeable upcoming.

This wasn’t the case for Alex Domingo.

The 29-12 months-previous, of Smock Wander, Croydon was caught working on London Road, West Croydon on January 11 but managed to run away from law enforcement.

Officers did seize the medications, having said that.

A couple times afterwards, Domingo returned to London Highway and was noticed by officers yet again. This time, he was arrested.

When the vendor was arrested, he was searched and prescription drugs were being located in his possession.

He was charged with possession with intent to supply Course B medicine and the offer of Course B medicines.

On Friday, February 28 Domingo was jailed for 20 months.

He was also served with a three calendar year Legal Behaviour Purchase prohibiting him from staying in the West Croydon area and becoming in possession of far more than one cell mobile phone.

