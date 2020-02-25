‘the-simpsons’-creator-shares-update-on-next-movie:-“we’re-in-the-incredibly,-incredibly-early-stages”

Al Green, showrunner of The Simpsons, has shared specifics on a different possible spin-off movie.

“I would say certainly whilst we’re just in the very, very early phases,” Inexperienced told Slash Movie. “We would adore to do one particular for Disney but it’s not like it is going on upcoming week or following calendar year.”

The Simpsons Film was released in 2007, on which Jean served as a producer. In the new statements, Jean has built crystal clear that any new movie would do the job as a standalone motion picture, not a sequel.

“At D23 Matt [Groening] said, ‘I assume it is gonna happen’ and I concur with that,” Jean stated. “So I concur with that assertion. I consider it will transpire.

“We would only do it if it was an plan that we imagined deserved remaining created into yet another film. We definitely really do not want to have much more Simpsons out there just for the revenue or to have extra materials. We would do it if we imagined it was a wonderful story and we required to inform it.”

Elsewhere, it’s just been verified Disney+ buyers in the British isles will not be in a position to stream The Simpsons on the system due to licensing limits with Sky.

When they had been launched in the US, fans were angered after new variations of classic episodes of the demonstrate ended up altered. Disney+ stretched episodes from the first 20 seasons of The Simpsons into the widescreen 16:nine ratio, which intended that specifics on the edges of shot in the originals have been often cropped out.

The Simpsons used the classic four:three facet ratio for its initial 20 seasons.