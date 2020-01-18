The Simpsons’ Hank Azaria says that he will no longer pronounce Apu

After 30 years as the controversial Indian-American character at The Simpsons, Hank Azaria has announced that he will no longer pronounce the heavily accented Apu Nahasapeemapetilon.

“We only know that I will no longer play the voice unless there is a way to change it or something else,” Azaria said after a panel discussion.

“What they’re going to do with the character is their call,” Azaria said aloud / film. “It’s up to you and they haven’t cleared it up yet. We only agree that I won’t do the voice anymore.”

The decision to exclude Azaria from Apu’s statement was mutual, according to / Film.

“We all agreed,” he said. “We all feel that it is the right and good thing about it.”

Comedian Hari Kondabolu – whose 2017 documentary The Problem with Apu pushed mainstream controversy about the character – wrote on Twitter on Friday that he hopes The Simpsons will keep Apu and “have a very talented typist do something interesting with him.” “.

“My documentary, The Problem with Apu, was not made to get rid of an outdated cartoon character, but to discuss race, representation, and my community (which I love very much),” Kondabolu wrote. “It was also about how to love something (like the Simpsons) and still being critical of aspects of it (Apu).”

Representatives of Fox, who produces the show, and Azaria did not immediately respond to CNN’s comments.

Azaria criticized the show’s handling of the problem

The show responded in April 2018 to the reaction to Apu, who runs the Kwik-E-Mart supermarket in TV’s longest-running prime time screenplay series.

As a result, young Lisa Simpson said, “Something that started decades ago and was applauded and innocent is now politically incorrect. What can you do?” Lisa glanced at a framed photo of Apu that said, “Don’t have a cow.”

Azaria told the late show host Stephen Colbert the same month that he would like to distance himself from Apu and disagree with how the show deals with the criticism.

“The idea of ​​someone – young or old, old or old – being bullied or teased based on the character of Apu only makes me really sad,” said Azaria, who voices other characters on the show.

“It was certainly not my intention,” he said. “I wanted to spread laughter and joy with this character, and the idea that it brings pain and suffering in some way, that it was used to marginalize people, is annoying.”

