‘the-simpsons’-star-hank-azaria-on-why-he-stop-taking-part-in-apu

Actor Hank Azaria has discussed why he has selected to move down from his position voicing Apu in The Simpsons.

The voice actor has performed the character considering that 1990, but in current yrs attained criticism from viewers and artists alike who observed Apu as a racist stereotype. Criticism was levelled at Azaria, a white Jewish gentleman, for playing an Indian immigrant character.

“Once I understood that that was the way this character was imagined of, I just did not want to take part in it anymore,” Azaria reported to The New York Occasions. “It just did not come to feel proper.”

As perfectly as backlash from followers, the portrayal of Apu also led to a documentary by Simpsons enthusiast and comedian Hari Kondabolu called The Trouble with Apu. The movie includes interviews with influential artists such as Aziz Ansari, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Maulik Pancholy, Sakina Jaffrey, Whoopi Goldberg and Kal Penn to evaluate the character’s impression.

“I did not want to knee-jerk drop it if I didn’t feel that was correct, nor did I want to stubbornly retain accomplishing it if that was not correct,” Azaria stated of that period.

“But then I commenced thinking, if that character had been the only illustration of Jewish folks in American lifestyle for 20 yrs, which was the circumstance with Apu, I could not like that,” he additional.

Azaria has also voiced other figures on The Simpsons like bartender Moe, Chief Wiggum, and librarian Professor Frink. The decision to leave Apu was shared with Slash Movie previously this 12 months, but the future of the character continues to be unclear.

On Azaria’s shift, the Simpsons executive producers stated in a statement: “We respect Hank’s journey in regard to Apu. We have granted his would like to no longer voice the character. Apu is beloved around the world. We adore him way too. Stay tuned.”

“What transpired with this character is a window into an important concern,” Azaria reported. “It’s a very good way to commence the discussion. I can be accountable and attempt to make up for it as most effective I can.

“I enjoy this exhibit,” the actor ongoing. “And the character of Apu was done with like and pleasure and the most effective of intentions. My information is, points can be completed with really good intentions and have damaging effects.”