“Hey, now is not the time for your chilly hearted analysis.”



The war is in excess of. The mouse has won. And I, as a neither respected nor award-profitable reviewer can only bow down to The Simpsons’ new Disney masters and say, “Welcome to this badly aging, at the time-majestic animated universe! Wring from it every last penny you can!”

And yet . . .

Reminiscences stir. Extended-in the past echoes of jokes like Principal Skinner being shocked and dismayed when he finds that the regional historic park has been acquired by a mega-company named Diz-Nee, which has priced out Springfield’s poorest public college with the park’s new motto, “Sorry, but there is financial gain to be experienced.” And, below, in this article lie the dusty remnants of a story poking suggestively at the substantially-hushed tale of how Walt iced out primary Mickey Mouse co-creator Ub Iwerks, culminating in the Disney-esque merchandising manufacturing unit Itchy & Scratchy Studios becoming (briefly, in the way of all Simpsons plots) signed about to the creator it experienced unceremoniously slighted. So many heroic Disney slams, now dropped to time and company synergy.



But I kid the solitary amusement concern now forcing however yet another streaming service down America’s throats need to it ever want to see all those aged Simpsons tales once more. “Bart The Negative Guy” is, after all, technically, an additional such in-jokey mockery of the hand that now feeds The Simpsons, as Bart—through some refreshingly very well-recognized narrative chicanery—gets his hands on the new Avengers (sorry Vindicators) sequence-ending mega-blockbuster, Vindicators Crystal War 2: Resurgence and, becoming Bart, blackmails the complete city in progress of the positive-fireplace worldwide cinematic behemoth’s opening. Penned by Dan Vebber, the episode is a whiz-bang piece of leisure by itself, as the mighty and—as shown throughout—murderously self-serving Marble Company (eh, they cannot all be winners) primarily kidnaps Bart (then Marge and Homer), runs them through a brain-bending VR working experience created to erase all drive to spoil the unspoilable, and, only as soon as which is all been settled, deactivates the bomb (with Disney font LED exhibit) they’d still left in the Simpson home as a are unsuccessful-risk-free. So, you know, not exactly professional-Disney as these types of.

Even now, much of the episode’s fun will come from the creators’ cosy understanding that we’re all owned by the Disney equipment now, so a minimal gentle jabbing is not going to issue to anyone’s bottom line. Meanwhile, The Simpsons can prop up its sagging popularity for Bart-esque prankish corporate master-goading, a great deal as its carried out to bullying amusement division cousin Fox Information around the years. (The joke slogan “Fox News: Not racist, but number a single with racists” stays the late-video game gold common.) There’s the “spot the 50 %-imaginative Avengers analogue” match, with the episode’s most important catalyst being the secretly Australian Hawkeye determine, Air Shot (voiced by visitor Taran Killam). Crew chief the fight-suited Magnesium Man (guess) is proven to be piloted by a goateed wisecracker whose incessant chatter is mocked as “funny but not way too-funny banter” by even lumpier-chinned Thanos simulacrum Chinnos. Incorporate to that a woman Atzec Thor form, the whale-headed DC swipe Moby Person, a far more articulate girl Groot, and the Black Panther-esque “champion of the French Quarter” Black Voodoo, and you have obtained by yourself a passably foolish Avengers knockoff.



Avengers movie masterminds (and genuinely interesting men) the Russo Brothers show up, as does Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige (voice processed into a passable Josh Brolin-esque Chinnos), lending the complete organization a “we can choose a li’l joke from our vassals” imprimatur which is just obtrusive sufficient to be troublesome. (The Russos are fully ready to firebomb an full relatives to guarantee that the Vindicators finale maintains its all-significant “55 per cent hold on its next weekend,” so that’s at least a thing.) And there’s a kernel of an precise “Bart finds a conscience” episode lurking inside all the superhero shenanigans, as Springfield’s personal El Barto at some point faces up to the full “with good electric power arrives excellent a thing-something” ethos once he’s actually stuffed in a sack (gussied up as a comic-book portal) and strapped into a psyche-warping virtual fact device.



Gossamer-veiled products placement aside, any Simpsons episode designed all over a substantial-profile visitor, premise, or serious-entire world event is only as good as the actual story it’s making an attempt to inform. And, again, “Bart The Poor Guy” just about will get there. Vebber’s script will take the time to established up the conditions by which the best power (in the form of a prime key Marble notebook) winds up in Bart’s greedy paws. (An damage to Milhouse, a Make-A-Desire from Air Shot actor Glen Tangier, and a dash of mistaken id do the trick.) And although Tangier’s Aussie slang gags get outdated rapidly, Killam really has some exciting with his character, as Bart keeping the wrath of Marble over his head forces Springfield to be Glen Tangier’s primary PR destination for the week in advance of the premiere. Even how Bart will get the laptop is designed on some human emotion, as the careless Tangier’s medical center drunkenness stems not from just becoming an irresponsible drunk, but from how his endless rounds traveling to dying children have still left him a broken wreck.

Bart’s reign of terror in city also will get a handful of additional beats than strictly needed, as his 1st attempt to bribe Comedian Ebook Dude fails following GBG himself undergoes a relatively admirable demo by temptation, in the end overcoming his weakness for pre-release very hot will take and collapsing in deserved vindication. Bart, getting Bart, places the actual weakness at the heart of goodness, on the other hand, and switches from bribery to blackmail, threatening to spoil the lengthy-awaited movie till he’s received a cart comprehensive of Android’s Dungeon swag and the rest of the city at his ft. It is only when confronted by a (largely) healed-up Milhouse that Bart begins to feel the initially sliver of the gentle, as he admits that extorting the full town into building him a deluxe treehouse in the beloved previous oak tree Old Susie in the city sq. seems, on its floor, a small super-villainy. “You just blackmailed the whole town to construct you a lair!,” is how Milhouse puts it, but it’s not until eventually corporate goons (presumably with Marge and Homer’s authorization) yoink him into their clutches for a Marble brain-fuck that Bart really sees that the path of evil prospects to ruinous, conglomerate-lawsuit wreck.



And that’s the episode’s krypotnite (sure, which is a DC property, shut it) in the conclusion, as the regular story exactly where Marge or Homer (primarily Marge) eventually reaches the breaking position in stressing about her distinctive little guy’s soul is quick-adjusted by the gimmick. Here, the major twist (Bart gets hoodwinked into imagining that superheroes are genuine and that his spoilers have comedian-earth deadly outcomes) usually takes any feeling of expansion or character conversation out of the Simpsons’ hands, leaving the entire episode little a lot more than a breezy minor goof.

