‘the-simpsons’-writer-reveals-easter-egg-about-mr-burns’-telephone-greeting

A author on The Simpsons has revealed that his most “proud” second was producing a Mr Burns Easter egg that references a well-known inventor.

Josh Weinstein, who wrote episodes and also worked as a showrunner on the legendary cartoon until its eighth time, responded to a Simpsons admirer account on Twitter right after it shared a however of Mr Burns greeting a particular person on the cellphone.

“Ahoy-hoy?” says the wealthy megalomaniac. As Day by day Simpsons Heritage pointed out, the it is been instructed in the earlier that the phrase alluded to Alexander Graham Bell, the inventor of the phone, who states it was the proper way to answer a simply call.

Weinstein picked up on the Twitter publish, crafting that he was “obsessed” with the small-recognized point about Bell, and that the use of it in the demonstrate was the achievement he was “most happy of”.

“This is it!” Weinstein wrote. “The factor I’m most proud of. [Writing partner] Monthly bill Oakley and I were obsessed with this minor acknowledged fact and imagined it was fantastic for Mr Burns. Bell chosen ‘Ahoy-hoy’ although his arch-enemy Thomas Edison desired ‘Hello.’ Edison gained but we tried out to even the score.”

