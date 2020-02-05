The singer Katy Perry was born by the British prince Charles | show business

In this file, recorded on February 8, 2019, U.S. singer Katy Perry arrives for the 2019 MusiCares Person Gala at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles. – AFP picture

LONDON, June 10 / PRNewswire / – British Prince Charles will announce that US pop singer Katy Perry will become the British Asian Trust’s ambassador to help fight child trafficking.

35-year-old Perry, already a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Children’s Organization, Unicef, met the British heir to the throne at a meeting of the Trust’s supporters and advisors in Mumbai last November when he visited India.

“I was impressed by their strong plan – from local initiatives to fundraisers – that aims to cut child trafficking in half,” Perry said in a statement.

“That is why I am particularly honored to be an ambassador for the British Asian Trust’s Child Protection Fund and to help illuminate the work of the British Asian Trust in South Asia and to help find child trafficking solutions. “

Perry’s appointment will be announced at the Trust’s annual Royal Dinner at Banqueting House in London, which deals with anti-trafficking measures and plans to combat child labor. The event is also attended by British ministers and philanthropists.

The charity, founded in 2007 by the prince and business leaders in British Asia to combat poverty, inequality and injustice in South Asia, said that in India, 5.8 million children are forced to work and work many 15 hours a day , – Reuters