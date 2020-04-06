The singer Osh breaks up on the video after his dad “dies of coronavirus”

The singer Osh informed fans that his father had died after catching the coronavirus.

The star bravely opened up to its loss, while begging fans to follow official blocking and isolation guidelines.

The rapper cries in an emotional clip and says: “I’ve never seen my dad, I never had to say goodbye.

“He was alone in the hospital.

“Don’t make anyone feel this pain. I apologize to everyone who feels this pain. “

When sharing a video, the 24-year-old wrote: “Those who know me. Know that I NEVER see me that way.

“I am writing this so that you understand that COVID-19 IS NOT a joke.

“4 days is all I have to say. 4 days ago my dad was at my house. PLEASE STAY AT YOUR HOME. I LITERALLY STARTED YOU. “

The rising star, who comes from South London and signed with Columbia Records in 2018, is known for songs such as My Yé Is Different, Excuse Me Miss and Talk To Me.

Osh bravely spoke about the importance of self-insulation (photo: @osh)

At the time of writing, there were 1,245,636 cases of coronavirus worldwide.

At least 69,321 people have died after catching the virus.

