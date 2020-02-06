The Six Best YouTubers Beauties Out There

Beauty YouTubers are a huge part of the entertainment world right now, and many of us rely on YouTube to teach us how to do all the beauty related.

YouTube is a place where anyone can upload content and viewers can find exactly what they’re looking for, whether it’s entertainment, how to change the battery on the smoke alarm, or how to do makeup as a professional.

Users use YouTube to display beauty content because, for the creator, it allows the overall creativity to say and do what you think works.

For the consumer, it allows everyone to find the exact channel that works for them. Because there is such a wide variety of beauty tips to choose from, there is a skin type, style and personality for those who want to learn a little something or just have fun for a while.

It is also a really new way to market beauty products. Instead of a 30-second ad, consumers are getting much bigger and more detailed product reviews. Every YouTuber who swears by a product as one of the “holy grails” is essentially a celebrity celebrity. It’s a huge change in the multi-billion dollar cosmetics industry.

With so many personalities and channels to choose from, it can be difficult to figure out who will watch what kind of looks and reviews.

Here’s all the best beauty of YouTubers content creation right now, and why it’s worth watching.

Nikkie Tutorials

Nikkie Tutorials just needs to go to this list first. It’s one of the most recognizable names in the YouTube beauty community, and for good reason. Her videos are both fun and informative. She specializes in glam lessons, with dramatic eyes and sharp lips. Even if you prefer more natural makeup, it is fascinating to watch.

Despite the name, Nikkie Tutorials are not just lessons. It also does some product reviews and challenges. Apart from all this, she often does makeup on celebrities such as Lady Gaga and Kim Kardashian.

Fireplace Aina

Jackie Aina is a key member of the YouTube world as a consistent supporter of women of color in the beauty community and an excellent source of information on makeup brands that are exclusive to people of color. In the same vein, Aina does a lot of product reviews. These reviews are extremely helpful if you miss the abundance of products available on the market and are looking for some tips on what your money is worth.

Aina doesn’t just focus on makeup. She also talks about a lot about skin care and lifestyle tips on her channel. She recently had someone on her channel talk about how to tie headers, turbans and hijabs. Aina is informed, knows and is not afraid to share honest opinions, which makes her a must watch in the YouTube beauty community.

Taylor Wynn

Taylor Wynn is not as popular or known as some of the other beauty gurus on this list, but she is a valuable subscription. -Taylor’s videos are great if you have extremely pale skin, sensitive skin or just a skin problem in general. He talks about all this. If you have difficult skin and find it hard to find products that work for you, especially foundation, Taylor is your girlfriend.

Her videos aren’t just for the light among us, though. It also carries out detailed product reviews carefully. There is no one else on YouTube as detailed as Taylor. It’s the go-to if you want to know every detail about a product before the cash drops.

Huda Kattan

Huda Kattan is an Italian-American beauty YouTuber with her own popular makeup line. Kattan started out with makeup, but now she has lots of lifestyle videos and tips mixed with her beauty content. It does everything from Beauty 101 to how to sculpt a plane. If you want to know how to really get good skin care or how to describe yourself as a professional or just watch Kattan live her best life, this is a great channel to watch.

Sidenote – If you think the beauty of YouTubers is often hard to hear, this might be the channel for you. Huda Kattan’s voice is very calm and soothing, making you try to learn how to glam on a plane all the more so. She also highlights her videos in Arabic.

Glam & Gore

Mykie, named after Glam & Gore, is the clear queen of makeup special effects on YouTube. It does some glam stuff too, and recently some lifestyle videos, but the SFX skills are what make it really fun to watch. Mykie does tutorials as well as fun SFX challenges and sometimes even does special effects for other Youtubers beauties.

I know that most of us do not turn ourselves into monsters on a daily basis, but Mykie’s videos are infused with her infectious personality. In addition, knowledge of special effects can be useful when released in October.

Safia Niagara

Safiya Nygaard is another YouTuber beauty on this list that is not exactly a traditional strictly made kind of makeup type. If you are looking for less specific things and just trying to relax and have fun, Safiya Nygaard might be the one for you. She does all sorts of interesting and unique experiments with makeup, fashion and other beauty related things.

Noteworthy: Jeffree Star

Jeffree Star has been surrounded by controversy for much of his career on YouTube, and I debated whether to even include him on this list. Having said that, it adds something important to the beauty community. Star is definitely fun to watch. It’s the walking, talking definition of “extra”. She is also a talented makeup artist and the owner of her own makeup brand. Jeffree Star Cosmetics makes some of the best liquid lipsticks on the market.

Most importantly, however, he is himself the same person who is reflected in every video he puts on his channel. He wears colorful wigs, elongated nails and glam-full makeup and while receiving a lot of hate online, his channel continues to be a showcase of authentic Jeffree Star. If you are looking to get some confidence and great makeup, or if you just want to abuse some extreme wealth, check out Jeffree Star.