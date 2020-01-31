The Six Nations Guinness pens are an ode to companionship when the championship begins

On the occasion of his second year as title sponsor, Guinness wrote a love letter to the Six Nations Championships before the start of this weekend (February 1).

The We Are Social Sport social first campaign is designed to bring the nation together and highlight the power of sport to do so.

Spoken by Andrew Scott (AKA, the “sexy priest” of BBC’s One’s Fleabag), the campaign provides the star with an ode to camaraderie at the heart of the championship.

On a collage of Six Nations footage, Scott recites, “Where ruby ​​red replaces the January blues, where this rugby union never stalls and doesn’t entertain. Where character and camaraderie bind six nations as one. Where differences are eliminated, and pints Guinness flow. “

“The rivalries on the pitch are tough during the Six Nations Championship, but there is always a lasting feeling of friendship, camaraderie and respect during and after a game – this applies to both fans and players,” said Niall McKee, director of Guinness Europe: “We wanted to use the unique power that sport, and rugby in particular, has to bring people together.”

This is the second year that Guinness is the title sponsor of the Six Nations Championship, replacing NatWest, which had taken it over as a one-year contract for 2018. This followed the end of the 14-year sponsorship of the Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS).

The Irish brewer owned by Diageo has secured sponsorship for six years at a reduced price. The Royal Bank of Scotland stepped down in 2016 as it was unwilling to pay the £ 11m fee per year after admitting that this “is not the global bank that we used to be”.