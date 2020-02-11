The Six Nations organizers have launched an investigation after the English coach was hit by a bottle of beer before winning the Calcutta Cup against Scotland

Six Nations organizers will open an investigation after Eddie Jones claims a member of his English backroom staff was hit by a plastic beer bottle.

Neil Craig, the head of the RFU elite and Jones’ right hand, was allegedly hit from the bottle when the team arrived in Murrayfield against Scotland in the Calcutta Cup on Saturday.

Eddie Jones criticized the hostile reception England received in Murrayfield after a member of his staff was hit on the head by a plastic beer bottle in the back room

Scottish Rugby has apologized for the incident, but claims there is no evidence that the bottle was thrown or should have hit anyone.

A video on social media suggests that the weather was responsible for the incident, which left Craig unharmed.

The Red Rose defies the treacherous conditions that Storm Ciara had brought to Edinburgh to defeat Scotland 13: 6 and revive the title quest for the Six Nations.

Swirling wind and driving rain turned the competition of the second round into a lottery when points became a valuable commodity, which was fought fiercely in a terrible spectacle beyond the tension that had arisen.

Owen Farrell and Adam Hastings’ penalty shoot-out resulted in a 3: 3 draw in the last quarter. It was not until the 70th minute that England set the decisive moment and won the Calcutta Cup for the first time since 2017.

They thought they had met moments before when Owen Farrell appeared to have taken advantage of Stuart Hogg’s hesitation under the posts, but the following five-meter scrum began a barrage on the line that ended when Ellis Genge hung up.

The home fans’ boos played against what Jones described as an “unpleasant game” before the game, although the Australian’s adamant missile was a step too far.

“We didn’t expect beer bottles to be thrown at us, so that’s a pretty good trick,” said Jones.

England won back the Calcutta Cup with a heavy loss to Scotland

“It’s a pretty good feat, isn’t it, throw beer bottles. You have to be pretty brave to throw a beer bottle.

“Neil has a hard head, I know that and there’s not much in it!”