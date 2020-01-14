The Six’s democratic field will be in the seventh debate on Tuesday evening

January 14 (UPI) – Only six Democrats will take the stage in Iowa on Tuesday evening for the final primary debate before the 2020 Iowa gatherings.

Bernie Sanders, Senator from Vermont, former Vice President Joe Biden, Senator from Massachusetts, Elizabeth Warren, former Senator from South Bend, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Senator from Minnesota, Amy Klobuchar and billionaire Tom Steyer signed up for the debate at Drake University in Des Moines qualified.

The debate will start at 9 p.m. EST and broadcast by CNN.

Anchor Wolf Blitzer and political correspondent Abby Phillip will moderate the debate with Brianne Pfannenstiel, chief reporter for the Des Moines Register.

The six qualified candidates had to receive at least 5 percent support in at least four different national or state votes in the states of Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina, or Nevada – or at least 7 percent support in two separate votes. State polls.

They also had to collect donations from at least 225,000 total donors and at least 1,000 donors in at least 20 countries.

Most Democrats did not qualify – including entrepreneur Andrew Yang, Colorado Senator, Michael Bennet, former New York Mayor, Michael Bloomberg, Hawaii MP, Tulsi Gabbard, Minnesota Senator, Amy Klobuchar, and the former Governor of Massachusetts, Deval Patrick.

Three candidates have made their presidential bid since the last debate on December 19 – former Housing Secretary Julian Castro, author Marianne Williamson, and New Jersey Senator Cory Booker.

The increasing tensions between the United States and Iran are likely to be a topic of discussion in Tuesday’s debate. The Trump administration ordered the death of Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani earlier this month, which resulted in retaliatory strikes against two U.S. bases in Iraq.