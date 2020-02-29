The sixth doctor is facing ice warriors in April!

The sixth Doctor is set to launch the audio season next April in front of the Ice Warriors Doctor Who: Cry of the Vultriss!

The first story of the year featuring Colin Baker’s Sixth Doctor, Big Finish reports, and it’s exciting. Nor does Cry of the Vultriss play the old return of Constance and Flip, played by Miranda Raison and Lisa Greenwood respectively. But the Doctor will be facing some old enemies – ice warriors!

Striking violently from the Space-Time Vortex, TARDIS’s accident is on a distant planet, Cygia-Rema, a mountainous, bird-like world led by Vultriss. The newly crowned Queen is hoping for a first contact with Skye’s foreign ambassadors (Ice Warriors), and the sudden arrival of Doctor, Flip and Constance Clarke leads to confusion.

However, Skye is no ordinary ruler, “Cry” is the Fabled One with deadly power. A queen who can fly Vultriss at any cost. But when TARDIS investigates why he failed, Vultriss hides a deadly secret. If the ancient heritage is left unchecked, half of the galaxy will plunge to the end of eternal life.

Six almost met Ice Warriors on screen

Although the sixth doctor did not meet the ice warrior on television, he came close. One of the stories planned for season three was Mission to Magnus, which, together with the slim Silin villain, would also see the return of the Ice Warriors.

The return would be quite significant, given that the previous occurrence was The Doctor of Peladon, The Monster of Peladon, the story of the third Doctor, in 1974. If the story had been made, it would have been the first appearance on television. over a decade!

Unfortunately, Doctor Who put on a hiatus, and when they were brought in a year and a half later, all of the initially planned stories were replaced with The Trial of a Time Lord all season long. (Big Finish made the Mission with Magnus in 2009, at least.)

Fans would have to wait farther, as the Ice Warriors returned to the screen. About two and a half decades, in fact. But eventually, the Ice Warriors appeared in the new Cold War series in 2013 before Dr. Matt Smith. March was Emperor’s, when Peter Capaldi’s twelfth physician. Which brings us to a pretty significant casting for this release.

Joining Martian

Adele Lynch, formerly of Iraxxa, Emperor of Ice Warriors in 2017, is a guest on this story as her leader. This is a wonderful casting, and it is a sweet treat from the original Ice Warriors TV stories. Alan Bennion played three different star jumps.

Along with Lynch portraying his role, Nicholas Briggs also has a voice for Ice Warriors. Like many monsters – including Cybermen, Judoon and, of course, Daleks – Briggs has been listening to voice and television for ice warriors over the years, so Cry of the Vultriss’ Martian encounter will be nice.

Not only the Ice Warriors, but also the great TARDIS team of Sixth Doctor, Constance and Flip, seems like a great version. The one thing we are not waiting to see will be released and downloaded on CD in April, right from Big Finish’s website.

Are you excited to meet a sixth doctor with ice warriors? Or, if you’re a Big Finish listener, are you more excited about returning to Constance and Flip? Notify me in the comments below.