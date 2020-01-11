The sky above New Orleans is clearer with the prediction of Zion Williamson

Loading...

Two seasons ago a cloud appeared over the Pelicans when speculation with Anthony Davis started. It became a cumulonimbus crush a year later when Davis and his people asked in not so private ways.

New Orleans coach Alvin Gentry tried to keep his – and that of his team – healthy by using a stand-up routine if necessary.

In the midst of all of this, he said to the Messenger: “I know there have been rumors about Boston trying to trade it for him or whatever. And my response to that is, yes, we’ll trade it. But they need us give the New England Patriots and the two planes they just bought. “

(Excuse me while I’m looking for a rimshot key on this damn laptop.)

Today, Gentry’s good humor is the product of the radiant sky above the franchise, although his heavily understaffed Pels, who played back-to-back on the second night, were destroyed by the Celtics Saturday. The trial began when New Orleans won the lottery – also known as the Zion Williamson lottery – and the coach celebrated on the set with a slap of skin that bordered on attack.

“Yes, (Celtic assistant general manager Mike) Zarren will tell you that I give a pretty good high five,” Gentry said laughing. “Yes, I was pretty excited. I’ll be honest, I was pretty excited. You know, you go in with a 7 percent chance of winning, and that happens. “

The Pels still have to take advantage of the benefits on the Williamson field, which underwent knee surgery after a pre-season problem had occurred. But he has definitely changed the atmosphere around the club.

He looked a bit big (“Bold”, is how a scout describes him) while he underwent training before his team met the Celtics on Saturday night. He was sweaty and smiled as he left the field and waded through signature and photo-seeking fans who had occupied the edge of the stands on either side of the path to the dressing room. Upon reaching his destination, Williamson fisted with teammates and sat down to create a puddle at his locker.

He should be back pretty quickly, which will add volume to the sound around the Pelicans.

“We had a lot of people just for the open scrimmage, you know,” Gentry said. “We had more there than with some regular season games before.

“But I think people are enthusiastic about it. Our owner and our management and coaches are very enthusiastic about it. I think it’s a good time for basketball in New Orleans because I think we have the opportunity to Some special things to do. “

While Davis generally avoided the spotlight, Williamson is a man of the people in a city where people aren’t shy. In addition to participating in the team’s community projects, he also set out for a football match in Tulane.

“The city now has a buzz about it and we have a child that is so wonderful,” said Gentry. “He is not only a great player, but he is also a great boy, so I think he will be great.”

Davis spent seven seasons with the Pelicans, averaging 23.7 points. But Williamson seemed to tap Nawlins when he smiled as he drafted and said, “Let’s dance.”

The final steps with Davis were difficult.

“The whole thing there, as I told you before, it could have been treated differently and it wasn’t,” said Gentry. “But I maintain that AD is a great boy and, you know, he did a lot for our franchise. The seven years he was there, he was very good. He did a lot for our franchise. So regarding AD and his role in it, he had every right to ask to be traded, I just felt it could have happened differently.

“The players we have (for Davis) are good players, and they’re getting better,” he said about Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram and Josh Hart. “So I think it was a really good exchange for both franchises. AD is in a great situation, playing with the best player in basketball. And we are in a different situation than they are. We try to discover our team and develop boys, and it seems to work. And when we get Zion back, who knows? We will see how that works. “

Probably better than the plane of the Patriots.