The slow process of granting flood victims continues

GONZALES – A frustrated home owner at Ascension Parish says he’s fed up with waiting for answers when it comes to whether his house is going up.

Lawrence Perkins says his Gonzales property has been repeatedly flooded since 2014.

“Every time it rains, the water comes in,” said Perkins.

It has happened at least four times and the worst time was during the flood in August 2016. The repeated blow to his insurance has caused his interest rates to skyrocket. That is why he registered for a scholarship program through the municipality in 2017.

The Flood Mitigation Assistance (FMA) program works with states and communities to reduce or eliminate the recurring risk of flood damage to buildings or houses and other structures insured under the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP). The FMA grant was created as part of the National Flood Insurance Reform Act (NFIRA) with the aim of reducing or removing claims from the NFIP.

Perkins is a perfect candidate, but he is concerned about how long he has been waiting to hear from FEMA.

“I’m tired of waiting,” he said.

Both parish and state officials have told WBRZ that the process is very slow. So far there is no fixed deadline from FEMA. FEMA is currently in the phase of requesting further information. In this phase, Ascension Parish is asked for more information on the proposed projects.

Perkins is one of 10 homeowners in the community and all projects must be approved at the same time.

Perkins says he was told he had to play a 10 percent match and that his house could be raised four to five feet.

The next time it rains, he worries that water could damage his property again. He can only wait at the moment.

,