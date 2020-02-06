“The Slow Rush” sees tame Impala, which creates an ASMR-like psychedelia

The Slow Rush, the fourth studio album by Tame Impala, will land on February 14th – almost like a Valentine’s Day gift from Kevin Parker himself – and it feels like he’s in top form.

In five years after the currents receded in 2015, Kevin explored every facet of psychedelic rock like a gemologist with his best magnifying glass and worked out all the imperfections that caused a light to be broken and charming shapes and colors to emerge.

In terms of sound, it’s an absolute mindfuck – sounds and vocals swirl around your head like a psychedelic watercolor. Kevin Parker has created a world that envelops you in a complex and complex sound and transforms the space between your drums into a big, trippy, fluid chaos.

It’s almost like the ASMR of psycho-rock albums – his voice moves from side to side and surrounds you in his dreamy melodies, while synths snake through your ears and around your brain and a simple beat drives things. I strongly recommend listening with the best noise canceling headphones you can get your hands on.

The singles we’ve heard like “Borderline”, “It Might Be Time” and “Lost In Yesterday” go so well with “The Slow Rush”. They’re beautiful in and of themselves, but once they fit into the entire album, it’s like a perfect fabric made from the trippiest, multi-colored tapestries, or like one of those gradient puzzles – once they’re done, they’re equally breathtaking and absolute crazy bending.

If you go through the album from cover to cover, you can almost imagine how Kev works on the band’s live shows. When you close your eyes, the music almost paints its own picture directly behind your eyelids.

I don’t think I have legitimate synesthesia, but this album casts colors harder and faster than Jackson Pollock on a good day.

The Slow Rush is really the perfect title for the latest offer from Tame Impala, because that’s the feeling that permeates me. Like a tidal wave rising from the ocean, it comes in waves and Kev’s masterly work does and pulls you into different states of happiness.

And just like the tide, the tide of the King of Tame Impala has returned to our coast and washed up some serious psychedelic treasures from below. This year they are physically returning to the Australian sand, and in April a solid arena tour is on the program.

Kevin Parker’s latest offering is perfect for blurry summer afternoons that seem to stretch forever when the sunset looks more like a tequila sunrise than a trick of light.

The Slow Rush will be released on February 14th at your local record store and favorite music streaming service.

Image:

Getty Images / Frank Hoensch