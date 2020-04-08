The slowdown in the coronavirus is forcing the county to consider the environment, housing tax proposals – News – The Palm Beach Post

The coronavirus could derail efforts from taxpayers to pay $ 300 million for the environment and housing projects in Palm Beach County.

*

READING: This content is provided as a free public service to our readers during the outbreak of the coronavirus. Please support local journalism by subscribing to The Palm Beach Post. If you want to break the coronavirus news directly into your inbox, subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter.

*

As the coronavirus destroys the economy, it can also bypass Palm Beach County’s efforts to ask voters whether to raise taxes on environmental and housing issues.

County President Dave Kerner and Commissioner Mack Bernard proposed two referendums over the past two months asking taxpayers for $ 150 million.

With the economy sinking, a referendum on taxation is unlikely to be a great idea, Commissioner Hal Valeche said at a sparsely attended commission meeting on Tuesday. She and four Commissioners attended the meeting in person, while Commissioners Melissa McKinlay and Mary Lou Berger joined the phone.

>> Does the Palm Beach Zoo test animals and what is its financial strategy?

“I don’t think it would probably make the most sense to move forward on something that increases the tax burden on our residents, given the economic devastation that is happening,” Valeche said.

He was concerned about the county’s tax base in light of the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

“We have no idea what this is going to do to property values. I am confident that sales tax revenues will fall off a cliff, “Valeche said.

>> A relaxing trip to the Mediterranean? Not for the West Palm couple on the infected ship

More than half a million Florida residents apply for unemployment benefits, and the number is expected to grow so people don’t spend money. This means that sales tax rates, which help increase county spending, are likely to fall.

The county’s main source of money is property taxes, so if the economic slowdown lowers home values, the county’s $ 1.1 billion operating budget would go seriously. Provincial chief Verdenia Baker has said she may need to do a payroll to balance next year’s budget.

VIDEO: Coronavirus vs. flu

In addition, Valeche said county staff are focused on the pandemic, so it is unlikely that they will be able to direct resources to prepare two important topics for voters in November.

>> Hecklers are interfering with Palm Beach County’s virtual classrooms

His remarks depicted Deputy Mayor Robert Weinroth.

“Both water and housing are things that won’t go away and will definitely be with us during this pandemic, but I think we need to recognize our staff resources are really paper-based right now,” Weinroth said.

Including Weinroth, three other Commissioners – Gregg Weiss, McKinlay and Mack Bernard – agreed with Valech.

>> Americans massage the purchase of Easter. Worry more about the virus than the economy

“There’s a lot unfamiliar about what the economic future looks like and our recovery,” Weiss said. “I think it’s premature to try to second guess what’s going to happen.”

In February, Bernard unveiled his $ 150 million idea to pay for affordable housing and homelessness projects with voter-approved money after The Palm Beach Post reported on the growing tent city of John Prince Park, west of Lake Worth Beach.

Even he agreed that now would be the wrong time to ask for more money for residents.

>> Trends show that Palm Beach County cases will double at Easter

“We have never addressed this issue as a county, a state and a nation,” Bernard said. “While housing is so important, I don’t think we should spend time with staff on a piece of housing until we can figure out we know we can get through this pandemic.”

But Kerner was not ready to give up. His proposal to issue a voter-backed bond – which he made as soon as the Commissioners appointed him mayor in November – could pay for, for example, waterway restoration projects and, for example, the purchase of environmentally sensitive land.

“I think they’re both commendable goals,” Kerner said in an interview. “Voters can react differently (bonds) to another.”

>> I resisted masks. Now I don’t shop without one

Although the progress of Bernard’s proposal was not immediately clear, Kerner said he had worked on the environment and water bond for 18 months with the help of former county commissioner Karen Marcus, who will serve Valeche’s office for a limited time.

In order to be able to vote in November, the language of voting must be sent to the election observer by July. These two proposals were designed as separate questions for voters.

“November is 10 years away in this world we live in,” Kerner said.

>> Portable showers provide hygiene protection for vulnerable Tent City homeless people

The commissioners will discuss the matter and the next step in moving the residents of the tent city out of John Prince Park at a special meeting scheduled for Tuesday.

The commissioners were to approve a $ 2.5 million deal with Gulfstream Goodwill, which would hire workers to run a temporary homeless shelter in the county’s former collection area next to the fairgrounds.

McKinlay opposed the deal, which was added to the agenda at the last minute because neighbors of the stockada in his area did not have time to review it.

>> On Jupiter farms, homemade heart signs have sprouted everywhere

“I have been very patient and very understanding of the issue of moving the region in your district,” McKinlay said Kerner. “We have not given the public, especially the public in my district, a reasonable time to offer their thoughts and comments on this.”

One Bella Terra resident in Royal Palm Beach said she was disappointed with the lack of notice.

“We were never given timely advance notice of the proposed project. The vote of approval was clearly pre-determined and now the project is proceeding without thinking or worrying about the residents of the local area,” wrote Ed Hrabovsky. posted their comments in an online format that was created so that residents could participate in public issues without risking their health.

>> Pandemic Hurricanes Florida: What Can Go Wrong?

Baker said the product was indeed an add-on, but only because the county staff and Gulfstream Goodwill had entered into an agreement and they were working to move the project forward.

Kerner opposed the postponement of the stockade agreement.

“This is an issue of public safety, and I am amazed, not any member of the Commission’s position, but that we, together, we think that it is good public policy to delay the implementation of a political question, which this House voted in an emergency. In this county, in this state and the nation,” Kerner said “There are people living in our park system. I mean, now, do you guys really want to postpone this new week?”

Kerner said he visited the park Tuesday morning and gave the resident an N95 mask that his mother had given him.

>> How grocery stores take steps to avoid getting caught on patios

Valeche wondered if the delay in the deal would have any effect on the timetable for the homeless to get to the stochade.

“We’re not going to be able to occupy this stochade soon with the existing (social distance) guidelines, are we?” Valeche asked. “Although I do not like thinking of the delay, and I agree with the mayor that we voted in favor of this, week delay does not materially affect the status of the schedule.”

Baker seemed to nod in agreement, but Deputy Chief Administrative Officer Nancy Bolton said it delayed some things.

“One of the concerns I think we would have as staff is, first of all, we really put pressure on Gulfstream Goodwill to put this in front of the board and get this through so they could start staffing. It will delay it possibly by a week, ”Bolton said. “Also, as the virus continues to crawl its way through our community, things like construction and other things are currently unknown.”

hmorse@pbpost.com

@mannahhorse