The Slytherin ‘Harry Potter’ common room has been added to the Warner Bros Studio Tour

For the first time, “Harry Potter” fans will be able to immerse themselves more in the magic world with the new Slytherin common room in Warner Bros. Studio Tour.

Home to some of the greatest wizards of all time since April, visitors to Warner Bros. Studio Tour London will discover the secrets behind some iconic costumes and props belonging to their favorite, cunning Slytherin characters.

Visitors will not be subjected to the Polyjuice Potion to discover the secrets of the nearby Slytherin Common Room, as for the first time, fans are invited to gather around the imposing path and sofas where Ron’s magical transformation has taken place. began to wear. off, revealing her ginger hair. During this special feature, a 25-foot tall section of this iconic ensemble will be showcased, stocked and dressed in authentic gear. At Slytherin’s common room, product designer Stuart Craig wanted a very different atmosphere from the warm colors of Gryffindor, so he set the look to look like a rock carved rocket. Visitors to handmade wall hangings will see red tones completely removed from the color palette to add to the austere atmosphere while also emphasizing iconic Slytherin colors, green and silver.

Entering through the doors of the Great Hall, visitors will be greeted by a sea of ​​green as the Slytherin house banners from the movie series are suspended from the enchanted ceiling, denoting Slytherin’s victory over the Cup House. Above the master’s table, Gryffindor’s banners will be displayed in reference to the final scenes of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone in which Dumbledore rewards the last few minutes at home for a Gryffindor triumph.

Paying homage to some of Slytherin’s most beloved witches and wizards, a series of original costumes belonging to the Malfoy family will be on display allowing visitors to see how the designs have changed to depict their growth and fall in power and status alongside Lord Voldemort. The car will also be the evolution of Voldemort’s costume showing his growth from the orphan, Tom Riddle, to the young Hogwarts student and finally to a prolific villain.

The Warner Bros. feature Studio Tour The London Slytherin Celebration takes place on Friday, April 3 – Sunday, September 6, 2020 and all additions are included in the ticket price.